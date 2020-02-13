Valentine's Day 2020: Shilpa Shetty Shares A Healthy, Sweet Treat To Celebrate The Day Of Love With Your Significant Other

Sweets, flowers and fruits, all come together in this dessert shared by Shilpa Shetty

It's Valentine's Day and there couldn't be a better time to celebrate your love with something sweet. Shilpa Shetty Kundra has shown us multiple times how even the sweetest of delicacies can be prepared in a healthy manner. One of her recent posts on Instagram was in alignment with creating a healthy dessert that can serve two purposes at one time: 1) a unique way to tell your partner you really care and 2) satisfy your sweet tooth without compromising on your health. She calls it "Chocolate Fruit Crisp", which is wholesome blend of all things fruity and tasty.

A homemade dessert made with healthy ingredients is nearly the perfect way to tell your loved one how much s/he means to you.

For the fruit mix

To prepare the fruit mi, you need chopped strawberries (1/2 cup), seedless dates (3), blueberries (1/2 cup), fresh orange juice (2 tbsp), orange zest (1.5 tsp), cinnamon powder (1/4 tsp), vanilla essence (1 tsp) and almonds and edible flowers (for garnishing, optional).

To prepare the fruit mix, you need to mix all of the ingredients (barring almonds and edible flowers) well in a bowl.

For the crumble

To prepare the crumble, you need desiccated coconut (1/2 cup), unsweetened cocoa powder (1 tbsp), almond flour (2 tbsp), oats (1/2 cup), coconut sugar (4 tbsp, you can also use maple syrup, honey, demerara sugar etc), flaxseed powder (1 tbsp, optional) and walnuts (2 tbsp, for topping).

Add all the ingredients for the crumble and mix them well. Take the fruit mix and add them to ramekins to form the base. Layer it with the crumble mixture and top it walnuts. Place the ramekins on an oven tray. Pre-heat the oven and bake at 180 degree Celsius for 15 minutes. Garnish with a piece of strawberry, almonds and edible flowers.

Sweets, flowers and fruits, all come together in this super delicious healthy Valentine's day dessert. Ingredients used for the preparation of this dessert make it rich in fibre, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that can benefit your skin and even boost your immunity.

This Valentine's Day, celebrate the day of love with your significant other, guilt-free. Here's wishing a Happy Valentine's Day to all our readers!

