Using Tretinoin For Hair Growth? Dermatologist Suggests To Top It With Minoxidil

Hair loss is one of the major problems that comes with ageing. Are you facing the same and planning to use tretinoin for hair growth? Using tretinoin as a hair cream has become a common trend in today's beauty industry. Influencers and beauty experts are constantly seen applying those creams to the receding hairline on their foreheads in front of the camera. Surprisingly, this is an absolute facade, as per Dr Jaishree Sharad, a Board-certified cosmetic dermatologist. In a recent video on Instagram, she discusses the right way to apply tretinoin for hair growth, and also how to get the best benefits from this. "Thinking of using tretinoin for hair growth? Don't apply it directly on your scalp," reads an excerpt from her side note with the clip.

The video begins with Jaishree saying no to the influencers' videos, which showcases them applying tretinoin directly to the front hairline alongside the caption that reads, "Applying tretinoin to my scalp to enhance growth for a receding hairline." Afterwards, she explains the correct formulation which should be used and also in the right way.

She says, "You should not be applying tretinoin like this directly on your scalp," adding what harmful effects this may have, "It is only going to give you more irritation or post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation. There will be no hair regrowth." But she also reveals how tretinoin can help you.

Jaishree continues, "Tretinoin for hair is available in gel and liquid formulations. What you have to do is take a little bit of tretinoin and massage it gently onto your scalp. Leave it for about 30 to 45 minutes, and then top it with 1 ml of minoxidil." Discussing its benefits, she elaborates, "So tretinoin acts as a booster for minoxidil. It doesn't work on its own." But she also advises to consult with your dermatologist for such prescription formulations."

In the comments section of the video, one person asked, "Can u mention liquid tretinoin plz." Dr Jaishree Sharad replied, "Aloatm 5% lotion, Minokem N lotion." Another person asked, "Minoxidil cause very bad itching on my scalp, any substitute?" To this, the dermatologist however, mentioned, "Pl(ease) ask your doctor. I don't even prescribe minoxidil without checking the scalp." Yet another social media user wrote, "Hello Mam, can you share knowledge on pigmentation demarcation lines, can we reduce it's appearance, any lifestyle change that can reverse it?" Jaishree replied, "@pujapanthri sun protection and prescription creams by a dermatologist." Further, when the same person asked her to suggest a good brand of sunscreen powder that can also be applied post makeup, the dermatologist stated, "Isdin and Colorscience."

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.