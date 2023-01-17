Underactive Thyroid Or Hypothyroidism: 6 Signs And Symptoms You Must Watch Out For

Hypothyroidism can lead to weight gain and dry skin

You know that there are various glands present in your body to create or release substances that help you in something or the other. One such important gland is the thyroid. This butterfly shaped gland is located in front of the neck. It makes hormones that influence many functions of your body. Now, you must be aware that thyroid problems occur when either the thyroid becomes under or overused. The different types of thyroid diseases include hyperthyroidism, hypothyroidism, thyroiditis and Hashimoto's thyroiditis. Although thyroid problems are common among people across age groups, it's important to catch the signs that convey your thyroid isn't working properly. Right from weight gain to hair fall, there can be a variety of symptoms that you experience while having an underactive thyroid (hypothyroidism). Dr Vishakha shares a post on Instagram stating the possible signs and symptoms.

Here are the signs that show that you have an underactive thyroid:

1) Weight gain:

If your thyroid is underperforming, it can slow down your metabolism. This can also cause weight gain. Not just weight gain but dropping those extra kilos can also become challenging.

2) Dry, itchy skin:

One can experience dry and itchy skin due to an underactive thyroid.

3) Intolerance to cold:

The thyroid gland regulates body temperature. People with hypothyroidism can often have cold hands and feet and feel cold even when others around them are not.

4) Hair fall:

Do not ignore this symptom. Sometimes, hair loss, thinning of hair and loss of outer 3/4th of the eyebrows is one of the most common signs of an underactive thyroid gland.

5) Constipation:

This also makes for a common symptom for many people suffering from a Thyroid problem.

6) Slow relaxation of deep tendon reflexes:

A classic sign of hypothyroid is slow relaxation of Achilles tendon during the tendon reflex test. Performed very easily at the doctor's clinic. Speak to your doctor about this.

Dr Vishasha suggests going to the doctor and getting a complete thyroid blood panel if you suffer from any of the symptoms above.

Are you facing any of these symptoms? Do consult your doctor.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.