Try This Broccoli & Beetroot Salad Recipe For Better Health

Broccoli is rich in vitamins C and K, as well as fibre and antioxidants

Both broccoli and beetroot are considered to be highly nutritious vegetables. A broccoli beetroot salad is generally considered to be a healthy option as it combines these nutritious vegetables. The salad can be further enhanced by adding other nutritious ingredients like steamed corns, diced onions, black raisins, walnuts, and roughly pounded pine nuts. As shared by nutritionist Pooja Malhotra.

The benefits of adding these ingredients to the salad are as follows:

Broccoli is rich in vitamins C and K, as well as fibre and antioxidants. Beetroot is high in vitamins A and C, as well as minerals like iron and potassium. It also contains anti-inflammatory and antioxidant compounds. Corn is a good source of fibre, B-vitamins, and antioxidants. It also adds a sweet and crunchy element to the salad. Onions contain antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds. They are also rich in vitamins C and B6, as well as folate. Raisins are a good source of fibre, iron, and antioxidants. They add a natural sweetness to the salad. Walnuts are rich in healthy fats, fibre, and antioxidants. They also provide omega-3 fatty acids, which have numerous health benefits. Pine nuts are a great source of healthy fats, protein, and magnesium. They add a nutty flavour and crunchy texture to the salad.

Look at nutritionist Pooja Malhotra's post:

Overall, the combination of these ingredients adds a variety of flavours, textures, and nutritional benefits to the broccoli beetroot salad.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.