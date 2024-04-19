Try These Vitamin K Rich Superfoods For Better Health

Incorporating these vitamin K-rich foods into your diet can help to support bone health

Vitamin K is a fat-soluble vitamin that plays a crucial role in blood clotting, bone health, and cardiovascular health. There are two main forms of vitamin K: vitamin K1 (phylloquinone) and vitamin K2 (menaquinone).

Vitamin K1 is found in green leafy vegetables and plays a primary role in blood clotting, while vitamin K2 is found in animal products and fermented foods and is involved in bone metabolism and cardiovascular health. Keep reading as we share a list of vitamin K-rich superfoods you must include in your diet for better health.

10 Superfoods rich in vitamin K you must add to your diet:

1. Kale

Kale is one of the best sources of vitamin K1, providing more than 100% of the recommended daily intake in just one cup. It also contains other nutrients like vitamin C, calcium, and antioxidants, making it beneficial for bone health and immune function.

2. Spinach

Spinach is another leafy green vegetable rich in vitamin K1. It also contains iron, calcium, and magnesium, which support overall health and well-being.

3. Broccoli

Broccoli is a cruciferous vegetable that is high in vitamin K1, as well as fibre, vitamins C and A, and antioxidants. It supports bone health, digestion, and immune function.

4. Swiss chard

Swiss chard is a leafy green vegetable that is rich in vitamin K1, as well as vitamins A and C, magnesium, and potassium. It helps to support bone health, regulate blood sugar levels, and protect against chronic diseases.

5. Brussels sprouts

Brussels sprouts are a cruciferous vegetable packed with vitamin K1, fibre, and antioxidants. They support bone health, digestion, and detoxification in the body.

6. Spring onions

Spring onions are a good source of vitamin K1, as well as vitamins C and A. They add flavour to dishes and can be consumed raw in salads or cooked in various recipes.

7. Parsley

Parsley is an herb rich in vitamin K1, vitamin C, and antioxidants. It supports detoxification, digestion, and immune function, and can be added to salads, soups, and sauces for flavour and nutrition.

8. Collard greens

Collard greens are leafy green vegetables that are high in vitamin K1, calcium, and fibre. They support bone health, digestion, and heart health.

9. Natto

Natto is a traditional Japanese food made from fermented soybeans and is one of the best sources of vitamin K2. It also contains probiotics, which support gut health, and is often consumed with rice or added to soups and stir-fries.

10. Hard cheese

Hard cheeses are rich in vitamin K2, particularly the menaquinone-4 (MK-4) form. They also provide calcium and protein, which are essential for bone health and muscle function.

Incorporating these vitamin K-rich foods into your diet can help to support bone health, blood clotting, and overall well-being.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.