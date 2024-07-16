Try These Dairy-Free Foods To Help Boost Your Calcium

Incorporating these dairy-free foods into your diet can help ensure you get enough calcium

Calcium is a vital mineral that plays a crucial role in various bodily functions, including the formation and maintenance of strong bones and teeth, muscle contraction, nerve signalling, and blood clotting. Adequate calcium intake is essential for preventing bone-related disorders such as osteoporosis and ensuring proper skeletal development. While dairy products are well-known sources of calcium, many non-dairy foods are also rich in this mineral. Consuming a diverse range of calcium-rich foods helps maintain bone health and supports overall physiological processes, particularly for those who are lactose intolerant, vegan, or prefer a dairy-free diet. Here we list dairy-free foods you can add to your diet to increase your intake of calcium.

10 Dairy-free foods that can help boost calcium levels:

1. Almonds

Almonds are a rich source of calcium, with about 76 mg of calcium per ounce (about 22 nuts). They also contain magnesium, manganese, and vitamin E, which help in maintaining bone health. Additionally, almonds provide healthy fats, fibre, and protein, contributing to heart health, blood sugar regulation, and overall metabolic health.

2. Broccoli

One cup of cooked broccoli provides about 62 mg of calcium. Broccoli is also packed with vitamins C, K, and A, fibre, and antioxidants. These nutrients support bone health, boost the immune system, improve digestion, and may help reduce inflammation and the risk of chronic diseases.

3. Kale

Kale is a leafy green vegetable that offers around 180 mg of calcium per cup when cooked. It's also rich in vitamins K, C, and A, as well as antioxidants and fibre. Vitamin K is essential for bone health, as it helps in calcium absorption. The antioxidants in kale help protect against oxidative stress and reduce inflammation.

4. Chia seeds

Just two tablespoons of chia seeds contain about 179 mg of calcium. Chia seeds are also high in omega-3 fatty acids, fibre, and protein. The combination of these nutrients supports bone health, promotes cardiovascular health, aids digestion, and provides sustained energy.

5. Figs

Five dried figs also known as anjeer, contain approximately 135 mg of calcium. Figs are also rich in fibre, antioxidants, and various vitamins and minerals. They help improve digestive health, manage blood sugar levels, and provide antioxidants that protect against cellular damage.

6. Tofu

Half a cup of tofu can provide up to 861 mg of calcium, depending on the brand and preparation method. Tofu is also a good source of protein, iron, and magnesium. Its high calcium content supports bone health, while its protein and iron contribute to muscle maintenance and overall metabolic health.

7. Sesame seeds

One tablespoon of sesame seeds contains around 88 mg of calcium. Sesame seeds are also a good source of magnesium, phosphorus, iron, zinc, and vitamin B1. These nutrients collectively support bone health, improve immune function, and provide antioxidant benefits.

8. Oranges

One medium orange provides about 60 mg of calcium. Oranges are also rich in vitamin C, potassium, and fibre. Vitamin C enhances calcium absorption, supports immune function, and promotes healthy skin and tissues. The fibre in oranges aids digestion and helps regulate blood sugar levels.

Incorporating these dairy-free foods into your diet can help ensure you get enough calcium for strong bones and teeth, while also providing a range of other nutrients that contribute to overall health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.