Travelling: 7 Superfoods To Pack When You Are Travelling

Superfoods have gained their name through their extremely impressive nutritive value and the benefits they provide to our bodies. Superfoods increase our overall nutrient intake and also improve our health.

Travelling can be hectic and might lower one's immunity. Lowered immunity makes us prone to diseases that can affect our journey. In this article, we list the best superfoods to eat when being on a trip or travelling.

7 Superfoods to eat when travelling:

1. Lemons

Lemons are one of the most refreshing and easily available superfoods. Even consuming lemon water a few times a day ensures a better mood as well as immunity. Lemons are an immune system booster that will help you fend off fevers and colds since they are high in Vitamin C. Lemons can also be used in salads, fruit bowls, juices, smoothies, etc.

2. Ginger

Ginger can help repair sun damage. Ginger helps your muscles relax, eases your stomach, decreases headaches, clears congestion, and relieves congestion. Keeping this powerful root on hand is a wonderful idea, whether you use it in your meals or simply enjoy a cup of tea before bed.

3. Mint leaves

Mint leaves may not be something you can carry with you everywhere but they are very readily available everywhere. Mint leaves are an ideal refreshment when travelling as they not only taste refreshing but also help boost immunity, improve digestion, improve allergy symptoms, etc.

4. Yogurt

Yogurt is one of the best foods to treat indigestion because it is so common while experimenting with a variety of new and unfamiliar cuisines. Indigestion when travelling is one of the most common issues. Yogurts contain probiotics and beneficial microorganisms that will help a healthy digestive system. Furthermore, yogurt cups are very early available and also help boost energy if you end up missing a meal when travelling.

5. Turmeric

It should come as no surprise that turmeric is a beneficial and nutritious spice. It helps our circulatory system while also boosting our immune system. It is also extremely easy to include turmeric in any meal before and during the journey. Turmeric can be cooked into many dishes. If you are unable to cook your own food, you can also add a teaspoon to a hot glass of milk and consume it before bed.

6. Nuts

Nuts such as almonds, cashews, walnuts, etc. make for great travel foods. This is because these foods are super easy to travel with and non-perishable. In addition to this, they are a quick and easy way to boost energy and maintain your nutrient intake. Nuts can be consumed by carrying small quantities in your handbag. This also ensures you don't feel hungry when travelling.

7. Bananas

Did you know that in addition to being a great source of energy in the morning, bananas also act as muscle relaxants? Bananas support the synthesis of melatonin because they are high in potassium and magnesium. Thus a banana is an ideal snack whether you want to get a head start for the day or unwind in bed.

In conclusion, when travelling, focus on consuming foods that boost your immunity and also improve and regulate your digestion. Both of which are often compromised when travelling.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.