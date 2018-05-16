Trans Fat Consumption Increases The Risk Of Premature Deaths; 7 Negative Effects Of Trans Fats On Your Body

Trans fats can increase the risk of heart diseases by 21% and the risk of death by 28%

We have compiled a list of the 7 major negative effects of trans fats on your health. Take a look.

After WHO raised alarm about the increasing number of deaths due to trans fats, doctors say that this, in large quantities, is increasing the risk of serious health conditions in people. Trans fats can increase the risk of heart diseases by 21% and the risk of death by 28%. This is a form of unsaturated fats which are available in lesser quantities but are industrially extracted from vegetables to make products like margarine, snack foods, baked goods and more. Fast foods are one of the main culprits responsible for the increased intake of trans fats in people. According to the WHO, 500000 deaths took place due to cardiovascular diseases which stemmed from trans fat consumption. Experts reveal that these are responsible for increased number of premature deaths. It has been found that trans fat production depends on the way a person cooks food. Heating oil again and again increases the trans fat content in cooking oil and to curb this, experts say that it is important to keep a check on cooking procedures. They also say that trans fat consumption should be regulated from a young age itself because once the damage is done, it is irreversible.Also read: This Is What You Should Eat And Drink After A Junk Food Binge

1. Insulin sensitivity and type 2 diabetes

Though the relationship between the two is not very clear, a study showed that regular consumption of trans fats increased diabetes risk in women by 40%. Most of all, these unhealthy substances cause insulin resistance which is the main driving cause of type 2 diabetes. Though the results of various studies regarding this have been inconsistent, it is important to still take caution.

Trans fats: They can increase the risk of insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes

2. Inflammation

Inflammation isn't all that bad; it is your body's first defense against diseases. However, if inflammation continues to affect you for a long period of time, it can have a negative impact on your health. Excessive inflammation increases the risk of heart diseases, Alzheimer's, cancer, eczema and many other diseases. A number of clinical trials and studies have established a link between trans fats and inflammation. This effect is more prominent in overweight and obese people.

3. Cholesterol

It has been stated that saturated fats increases total cholesterol levels; but trans fats go a step further. They increase the bad cholesterol levels (LDL) and decreases the good cholesterol levels (HDL). This is a major driving cause of heart diseases. Increased consumption of foods high in trans fats can raise your bad cholesterol levels, thereby increasing the risk of heart diseases later.



Trans fats: They increase bad cholesterol levels

4. Atherosclerosis

Atherosclerosis is a condition characterized by plaque buildup in the arteries. This obstructs blood flow to the heart and increases the risk of heart attacks. Increased consumption of trans fats results in plaque buildup. This results in the inability of the blood vessels to dilate completely. It is linked to risk of kidney and heart diseases and diabetes.



5. Obesity

Trans fats have a strong link with weight gain and obesity. Obesity's link with trans fats is much stronger than any other form of fats. Trans fats, after consumption, redistributes around the abdominal area and results in weight gain even if the total calorie consumption is under control.

Trans fats: They have a strong link with weight gain and obesity

6. Infertility

A new study reveals that trans fat consumption is also linked to increased risk of infertility in women. The research showed that women with ovulation problems had a tendency to eat more trans fats than fertile and healthy women. Just 2% of your energy, if it is derived from trans fat instead of monounsaturated fat, can double the risk of infertility. This much can be obtained from one donut or a small portion of French fries.



7. Aggressive and hyperactive behaviors

Studies show that increased trans fat consumption is linked to irritable and aggressive behavior in people. It is also likely to increase the risk of hyperactive behaviors.

Trans fats: They can increase the risk of aggressive and hyperactive behaviors

