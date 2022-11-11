To Soak Or Not Soak The Nuts? Nutritionist Reveals The Answer

Better nutrient absorption takes place when we consume soaked nuts

In her recent Instagram reel, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal discusses how not soaking nuts before eating them could do more harm than good. She begins by saying, “Having nuts? Great. But not soaking… well it's not the right way to consume!”

She further explains, “The science behind this is very simple. Foods that can be eaten raw are fruits and certain vegetables. Rest all the foods need to be soaked or cooked. Raw nuts contain huge amounts of phytic acid. To explain phytic acid simply, It is the outer layer of the nuts to protect nuts from external factors. When we consume it, it causes irritation in the stomach and prevents nutrient absorption.”

Your body can better absorb nutrients if you soak nuts and seeds. Nutrient-dense nuts and seeds include nutrient inhibitors that guard and guarantee the survival of those nutrients. By soaking nuts and seeds, you can reduce or get rid of the harmful and nutritious inhibitors that are absorbed into the water.

The nutrients of the nuts and seeds are more easily absorbed because the inhibitors and harmful chemicals are absent. Additionally, they aid in the growth of good bacteria in your colon and are easier for the body to absorb.

She ends by saying, “Food good nutrient absorption, soak nuts and then consume.”

Take a look at her reel:

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.