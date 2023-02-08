Thyroid: Easy Bedtime Routine Tips For People With Thyroid, As Shared By An Expert

Numerous issues can arise in the thyroid gland which can be improved by diet changes

The thyroid gland regulates the body's metabolic functions. It generates thyroid hormones, which control a variety of biological processes and guarantee continued good health. Numerous issues can arise when the thyroid gland is underactive or hyperactive.

The food we eat is one of the best strategies to guarantee the thyroid gland is operating at its best. Numerous nutrients found in our everyday diets can assist our thyroid gland in maintaining its equilibrium or, if it is not working well, in achieving it.

Through her Instagram reel, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares bedtime routine tips for people with thyroid disorders. She writes, “Right bedtime routine can restore your sleep quality and make a huge difference to your thyroid health.”

Here are bedtime routine tips shared by the nutritionist:

1. 4-5 Soaked cashews

Cashews contain the mineral selenium, which plays an important role in ensuring proper thyroid function, regulating thyroid levels, and protecting the thyroid's tissue against oxidative stress.

2. 2” Coconut pieces

Coconut has high levels of medium-chain fatty acids which increases metabolism and energy levels and help regulate blood sugar, which could contribute to improved thyroid health.

3. 1 tsp. Chia seeds (soaked)

Chia seeds are a rich source of omega-3. Omega-3 fatty acids have anti-inflammatory properties that may help decrease inflammation in the thyroid gland related to conditions like Hashimoto's thyroiditis, DeQuervain's thyroiditis or other forms of thyroiditis.

4. 1 tbsp Roasted pumpkin seeds

Pumpkin seeds are a rich source of zinc, which is critical to thyroid health and is required for the synthesis of thyroid hormones. Also, pumpkin seeds are a natural source of tryptophan, an amino acid that promotes sleep. The zinc, copper, and selenium in pumpkin seeds can also affect sleep duration and quality.

Add these foods to your bedtime routine to ensure better health of your thyroid.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.