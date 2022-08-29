Thyroid: Can Yoga Cure Thyroid Disorders Permanently?

Thyroid: Halasana can help normalise thyroid hormone levels

Our thyroid produces and generates hormones that are involved in numerous bodily processes. Thyroid disease is characterised by the overproduction or underproduction of these critical hormones by our thyroid. Thyroid disease comes in a variety of forms, such as hyperthyroidism, hypothyroidism, thyroiditis, and Hashimoto's thyroiditis.

Yoga has been considered extremely helpful in improving and curing a variety of diseases. Yoga is also recognised for improving hormonal imbalances that may be caused by incorrect production. This imbalance can be due to many reasons. Thyroid disorders come under this category. In this article, we list a few yoga asanas that have been proven helpful in improving and even curing thyroid disorders.

6 Yoga asanas that can help improve and cure thyroid disorders:

1. Sarvangasana

In this pose, you require to hold your legs above your head

To do so, traditionally, you lay on your back and lift your legs above the ground at a 90-degree angle

You further, use your arms to push your legs to lift further

At this point, the only body parts touching the ground are your head, arms (from shoulder to elbows), and upper back

Your toes are supposed to be facing the sky

However, being able to do this asana comfortably takes time and practice. Hence, you can try using the support of a wall to rest your legs at a 90 degrees angle

To better perform this asana as a beginner, you can place 1-2 pillows under your lower back to further elevate the body with exterior support

2. Setu Bandhasana

Lie on the ground facing the ceiling with your hands on your sides

Slowing lift your hips off the ground

At this point, the only thing touching the floor should be your upper torso, head, arms, and feet

Hold this position for 10 seconds and repeat 4-5 times

3. Halasana

Lie on your back

Place your hands on the side

Slowly lift your legs up

Continue to bring your legs up while keeping them straight

The aim is the carry your legs over your head and be able to place your toes on the ground above the head

At this point, you may hold your hand crossing

During this position, your back also must lift off the floor

Hold this position for 15-20 seconds and release

Repeat a few times

4. Bhujangasana

Lie on the ground, facing the floor

Now, place your hands forward and live your upper body

At this point, the body parts touching the ground should be your lower body and palms

You are encouraged to look toward the sky

Stretch this position for 10-20 seconds and repeat 4-5 times

5. Janu Shirasana

Sit on the floor with your left leg folded in (how you would normally sit with your legs folded)

Place your right leg straight facing front

At this point, your left foot should both be pointing towards the right and your right foot should be pointing at the front

Now take both of your arms and use them to hold your right leg

At this point, your head should be facing your right leg, hence the name ‘head-to-knee pose'

Hold this position for a few seconds and release slowly

Repeat this on the other side and do 4-5 sets

6. Shavasana

Lie down on the flat ground, preferably on a yoga mat

Keep your arms aside and your palms open

Your palms should be facing the sky

Your legs should be slightly farther apart than your shoulders

At this point, breathe in and out

These yoga asanas can help manage and normalise hormonal imbalance. Make sure to also alter your diet and lifestyle in a way that benefits the health and functioning of your thyroid.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.