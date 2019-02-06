This Wonder Spice Can Help Manage High Blood Pressure And Is Great For Your Gut

Nutmeg has also been recommended as a home remedy for sleeplessness and insomnia.

Today we will talk about a wonder spice which has tons of health benefits. This spice which can also be called as superfood is nutmeg spice. The spice has a pungent fragrance and a tastes slightly sweet. It is widely used in cuisines around the world. It contains a variety of nutrients like magnesium, zinc, copper, potassium and phosphorus. Nutmeg helps in relieving pain, is good for gut health, induces sleep, lowers high blood pressure and even improves brain function. Nutmeg is found in essential oils, powder and extracts. Health expert Luke Coutinho in his recent Facebook video talks about the amazing health benefits of nutmeg. Let us now discover the various health benefits this spice offers.

Top health benefits of nutmeg:

1. Relieves Pain

Nutmeg is great for providing relief if you suffer from joint pain. You can take nutmeg oil and mix it with some other carrier oil like coconut oil. Apply it on the affected area. It can help ease pain, reduce swelling, inflammation and muscle soreness.

2. Helps in inducing sleep

Nutmeg has also been recommended as a home remedy for sleeplessness and insomnia. A pinch of nutmeg in warm milk can help induce sleep. Try this drink before you sleep. You can also add cardamom powder with milk for better results. It will help relax and calm your mind. If you are vegan or lactose intolerant you can take it almond milk.

3. Brain health

Another ingredient in nutmeg is called myristicin. This ingredient can help stimulate our brains and may also help in boosting memory. You can add a pinch of this powder to some hot drinks, including coffee, lattes and tea.

4. Gut health

Nutmeg is a warming and aromatic spice which is beneficial for your digestive health. It is commonly used for constipation, bloating and gas and even helps in treating stomach ulcers. It can also relieve diarrhea and irritable bowel movement. You can add a pinch of this powder in your drinks, soups and stews.

5. Lowers high blood pressure

Nutmeg has hypotensive abilities and can help manage hypertension. Also, nutmeg spice is rich in calcium, potassium and magnesium which are the key nutrients to manage high blood pressure. In addition, the stress relieving properties of this spice helps in relaxing the blood vessels which in turn helps in the smooth functioning of the heart.

6. Skin care

Spice nutmeg is great for healthy skin. It helps in giving a smooth and glowing skin. You can use the nutmeg powder with water, honey or milk. Make a thick paste and then apply it on your face.

Nutmeg should be taken in small amounts. If taken in excess quantities it could lead to hallucinations, palpation and nausea.

(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative Medicine)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.