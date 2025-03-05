This Nutritionist-Approved Sweet Summer Salad Is A Must Try

When searching for a low-calorie entrée or side dish to enjoy, the first thing that pops up in anyone's mind is salad. As there are so many different kinds of salad toppings, ingredients, and sauces to choose from, there can be a big difference in the number of calories in a salad. Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee shares how adding fruits to your plate can up your salad game. In a video posted on Instagram, Anjali shared youtuber Mayra Wendolyne's healthy summer salad recipe. Start off by dicing watermelon in bite sized pieces. Then, add sliced cucumber and strawberries in a bowl. The next step it to lather the fruits in olive oil, honey and lime juice. Give it a quick toss and garnish it with some feta cheese and fresh mint. Your fruity summer salad is ready.

In the caption, Anjali wrote, "A salad that hydrates, cools, and nourishes!. Welcome to another episode of Food that is tasty, Food that is healthy where I bring you food that's not just delicious but deeply nourishing. Today, I am featuring a refreshing summer salad created by @low.carb.love - a perfect blend of hydration, antioxidants, and healthy fats. Let's break down why this salad is a summer must-have!"

Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee also highlighted the benefits of the ingredients:

She shared that watermelon is composed of 92% water and is therefore a hydration powerhouse. It keeps you cool, supports skin health, and provides lycopene, a powerful antioxidant that protects against sun damage. Strawberries, on the other hand, are packed with vitamin C and polyphenols. They "boost immunity, promote collagen production, and fight oxidative stress caused by heat exposure," Anjali wrote. She added that cucumber helps in flushing out toxins, aids digestion, and keeps the body cool during hot weather. Mint is not just a flavor enhancer, it also aids in digestion, prevents bloating, and has a natural cooling effect on the body. Talking about Feta Cheese, Anjali stated that it is a great source of protein and calcium and helps keep energy levels stable while adding a tangy, salty balance to the sweetness of the fruits. According to the nutritionist, olive oil is rich in healthy monounsaturated fats, it supports skin hydration, brain function, and heart health. Honey is a natural energy booster. It supports gut health and provides quick yet sustained energy, helping you stay active through the heat. Lastly, lime juice is a natural detoxifier. Rich in vitamin C, lime helps in hydration, digestion, and maintaining electrolyte balance during hot summer days.

Incorporate these foods into your salad to achieve these benefits

