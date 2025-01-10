This Nutritionist-Approved Method Will Tell You If You Are On A Wrong Diet

Following a nutritious and well-balanced diet is the key to maintaining a healthy lifestyle. It helps provide the body with essential minerals, vitamins, carbohydrates, protein and healthy fats for its optimal function. When you adopt proper dietary practices, it boosts immunity, improves energy levels and reduces the risk of chronic ailments like heart disease, diabetes and obesity. A good diet plays a key role in enhancing focus, improving mood and aiding better cognitive function. In today's modern world, we have a wide variety of diets to choose from such as the Mediterranean diet, plant-based diet, keto diet, paleo diet and others alike.

But do you know whether the diet you are following is good for you or not? In her latest Instagram entry, nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar has offered some insights on how to recognise if you are on a “poor diet”. Let's get into the details.

Here are 5 signs that you are on the wrong diet

You have to eat out of a cloud kitchen and not a home kitchen. All the food you eat only has English names and not local or vernacular names It requires you to have many supplements — pills and powders for fat, fiber and protein Meal times become a time of stress and agony. You are no longer allowed to enjoy a meal You are routinely injured, there's a change in your menstrual pattern and bleeding You spend nights warding off the cravings and spend time awake trying to sleep

Previously, Rujuta Diwekar emphasised the importance of eating in the right proportions. Often when we are fond of a special food item, we tend to overeat that dish. But, the nutritionist recommends against it. The health expert suggests that a person must maintain a 3:2:1 ratio between “grains: dal/sabzi: pickle/salad/curd.”

Following the ratio will strike the perfect nutritional balance in your body, enabling you to stay fit. Sharing the insights on Instagram she wrote, “The answer, therefore, lies in the right proportion, not portion.”

Remember these points before you follow a diet.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.