This Nutritionist-Approved Gut-Friendly Soup Is A Must-Try

A healthy gut equals a healthy body. It promotes better digestion, builds immunity, lowers the risk of chronic diseases and even supports mental health. Your gut is responsible for breaking down food and absorbing nutrients, which in turn enhances your body's functions. Some factors that negatively affect your gut health are smoking, drinking alcohol, stress, lack of sleep and not exercising regularly. A well-maintained diet plays a crucial role in maintaining your microbiome balance. Nutritionist Payal Kothari has uploaded a video on Instagram sharing the recipe of a gut-friendly soup made from broccoli, mushrooms, spinach and drumsticks. Payal Kothari, in her caption, writes, "Gut-Healing Soup Vibes. Say hello to my Broccoli, Mushroom, Spinach and Drumstick Soup - a warm hug for your gut and hormones." Now, let's take a look at the recipe and cooking method, shall we?

Recipe

1 cup of broccoli florets

1/2 cup of chopped mushrooms

1/2 cup of spinach leaves

1 drumstick, cut into 3-inch pieces

1 garlic clove

1/2 inch of ginger

1/4 tablespoon of cumin seeds

A pinch of black pepper

Some amount of rock salt, as per taste

2 cups of water or vegetable broth

Optional: A dash of coconut milk for creaminess

Method

First, you have to saute; cumin, ginger and garlic. Next, add veggies, drumsticks and water. After that, boil the mixture for about 10-12 minutes. To make the concoction chunky, you can blend it as well. Finally, strain the excess water if needed and sip the soup slowly.

Benefits

Drumstick: Helps in liver detox and enables hormonal balance Broccoli: Its sulforaphane power is good for the gut lining Spinach: It is loaded with prebiotic fibre Mushrooms: It fosters immunity and is infused with gut flora love

Previously, Payal Kothari shared the recipe for Beetroot Kanji. She added chopped beetroot with dehusked mustard seeds, chilli powder, salt and water into a glass jar. In the final step, the nutritionist covered the lid and asked viewers to keep it in sunlight for 3-4 days.

So, are you ready to embrace a good gut?

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.