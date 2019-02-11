These Are The Foods That Besides Being Difficult To Digest, May Lead To Other Problems

Complete digestion of food may take around 24 to 72 hours.

Digestion is the process where the body breaks down the food into tiny pieces to absorb them into the blood stream. Complete digestion of food may take around 24 to 72 hours. It also depends upon several factors like the type of food eaten, the portion size, physical health, metabolism, age or even some digestive problems could slow the process of digestive. Water, juices or other drinks are the simplest and take less time to digest. On the other hand, complex food takes longer time to digest. Fatty foods also take a lot of time to digest. But there are some foods that make you hungry quickly while others make you feel fuller for a longer period of time. Want to know which foods take the longest time to digest? Have a look!

These foods may take a long time to digest:

1. Packaged and processed foods

These foods are hard to digest as they are packed with saturated fat, sodium, nitrates, chemicals and other preservatives make it difficult to move through your digestive system. Usually these foods take 3-4 hours to digest. French fries, fatty foods, candies, processed meat and even some breakfast cereals contain certain ingredients that the human body struggles to digest

2. Certain vegetables

Some vegetables that are high in water like lettuce, celery, watercress, asparagus, cucumber, skin of bell peppers, tomatoes and radishes digest in around half an hour. Whereas cooked leafy and cruciferous vegetables such as kale, brussel sprouts, broccoli, cabbage and cauliflower take approximately 40-50 minutes to digest. Root vegetables like turnips, beetroot, sweet potatoes, radishes and carrot digest in an hour. Starchy vegetables such as corn, parsnips, winter squash, pumpkin, squash, yams, butternut, peas, sweet potatoes, potatoes and chestnuts digest in 60 minutes.

3. Dairy products

Consumption of dairy can also lead to certain conditions in which a person is unable to digest either the sugar or proteins that are present in the milk. This common condition is called as dairy intolerance or lactose intolerance. Consumption of dairy in such conditions can cause undesirable symptoms such as abdominal bloating, diarrhea, bloating, gas, skin rashes, hives, acne, cramps, irritable bowel syndrome and leaky gut. Skimmed milk and low-fat cheese takes about an hour and a half to digest.

4. High-fiber foods

Although high fiber foods are extremely healthy, they can be a bit difficult for your body to digest. This means that they are not broken down completely and absorbed into the bloodstream. Eating plenty of fiber, especially if you eat all at once, could lead to digestive issues like bloating and gas.

5. Fried foods

Fried foods are also difficult for your digestive system to process. They are oily, greasy and high in fat, which can lead to stomach issues. Instead you could opt for healthy cooking options like steaming, baking, roasting and grilling.

For a healthy digestion you must eat a balanced and a high-fiber diet. Also, engage in regular physical activity, reduce stress and if you are suffering from any digestive issues manage them.

