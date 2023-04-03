These 7 Homemade Drinks Can Help You Manage PCOS Naturally

These homemade drinks can help balance hormones naturally

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a prevalent gynaecological endocrine disorder that affects women of reproductive age. It can lead to various symptoms such as obesity, insulin resistance, skin problems and infertility. Women with PCOS are also at higher risk of developing conditions like diabetes, hypertension and mood disorders. Diet plays a crucial role in the management of PCOS. Women with PCOS may benefit from increasing their intake of lean protein, healthy fats and fiber. Lean protein sources like chicken, fish and legumes can help manage insulin levels and promote satiety, while healthy fats like avocado, nuts and olive oil can reduce inflammation and improve heart health. Fiber-rich foods like vegetables, fruits and whole grains can also help regulate blood sugar levels and improve digestive health.

Additionally, certain drinks that are easily brewed at home also help in managing PCOS, as per nutritionist Lovneet Batra. In a detailed post, she has listed seven such drinks that help manage hormones.

Here are the seven drinks for PCOD that you can prepare at home:

1. Moringa water:

As per Lovneet Batra, Moringa Oleifera helps in decreasing the androgen thus allowing the increase of folliculogenesis in PCOS. She recommends having 1 tsp of moringa powder with a glass of water on waking up or before bedtime.

2. Shatavari water:

Considered to be a female reproductive tonic, Shatavari water has more than 50 organic compounds including steroidal saponins, glycosides, alkaloids, polysaccharides and isoflavones, that help in the improvement of reproductive health parameters "Have 1 tsp with water or a capsule per day before bedtime," the nutritionist says.

3. Hibiscus tea:

Hibiscus tea is known to have analgesic properties that relax the muscles of the bladder and uterus thereby reducing cramps. Sharing a recipe, Lovneet says, "Boil water in a pan, add dried hibiscus petals, and steep for 5 minutes or more. Strain it and enjoy it."

4. Peppermint tea:

The hugely popular spearmint tea has anti-androgenic properties and significantly decreases testosterone levels and hirsutism in women with PCOS. To make it, bring water to a boil and add in the fresh mint leaves. Strain the tea leaves and sip it warm.

5. Fenugreek seeds water:

This drink helps keep the ovaries healthy and regulates periods. Additionally, it also helps improve insulin sensitivity. Lovneet recommends soaking around 1 tsp methi seeds in 1 glass of water overnight, straining, and drinking it first thing in the morning.

6. Aloe vera juice:

Aloe vera helps restore hormonal balance and improves insulin sensitivity, as per the nutritionist.

7. Ashwagandha tonic:

"Known as Indian ginseng, ashwagandha helps reduce cortisol levels to improve stress and PCOS symptoms," Lovneet said. She recommends having 1/2 tsp ashwagandha with 1/2 tsp coconut oil and warm water before bed.

Take a look at the post here:

Before making any major changes to your diet, consult a doctor or nutritionist. A healthy diet and an active lifestyle can help manage PCOS effectively.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.