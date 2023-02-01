Tackle Dry And Flaky Skin With These Dermatologist-Approved Tips

Dry skin may be caused by a variety of factors such as environment, habits, diet, etc.

Each one of us has a different type of skin. For some, their skin always maintains luster and looks glowing and healthy. Others have excessive oil on their skin due to which their face can look greasy and unappealing. Then comes those with dry and flaky skin. In this case, the skin often lacks moisture and can look quite dull. Such dryness tends to aggravate in the winter when sometimes you can even scribble on your own skin. Excessive dryness can lead to rashes and in turn cause pain. Precisely why it is important to care for your skin by taking adequate measures.

If you too are struggling with dry skin then dermatologist Dr. Jaishree Sharad shares some do's and don'ts to tackle the condition.

What you shouldn't do

According to the dermatologist, people with dry skin should stay away from hot showers as they can strip off the moisture of the skin. She also advises against spending too much time in the shower and using soap. One can instead use soap-free shower gels and cleansers. Besides this, the use of scrubs and loofahs should also be avoided.

What you should do

When buying a moisturizer, go for the ones which have humectants, emollients, and occlusive in them. Include hyaluronic acid-based serum in your skincare routine and consider using supplements like omega 3 fatty acid.

How to apply moisturizers?

When it comes to using the moisturizer properly, one should first take a shower, dab the skin a little dry, and then apply the moisturizer on slightly damp skin. It is also important to apply the moisturizer on the whole body and not just on the face.

Which face moisturizers to use for dry skin?

The dermatologist recommends five face moisturizers people with dry skin can use to restore the moisture in their skin.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.