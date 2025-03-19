Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmores Begin 45-Day Rehabilitation: How Microgravity Affects Human Body

Astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore have returned to Earth after a nine-month-long stay at the International Space Station (ISS). The two astronauts flew to the orbital lab in June last year to test Boeing's Starliner on its first crewed mission. It was originally intended to be a days-long roundtrip. However, the spaceship developed propulsion problems and was deemed unfit to fly back, leaving Williams stationed at the ISS.

On their return to Earth after nine months in space, Crew-9 astronauts faced health implications, including puffy heads, chicken legs, taller space heights, and reduced bone density. They have begun a 45-day rehabilitation programme to prepare their bodies for gravity.

What is the 45-day rehabilitation programme?

The process begins on the landing day and involves two-hour daily sessions seven days a week for 45 days. It is tailored to the specific needs of the astronaut based on their current health status, test results, preferred recreational activities, and mission roles.

The programme is divided into 3 phases:

Phase 1: It starts on the landing day and focuses on ambulation, flexibility, and muscle strengthening.

Phase 2: This includes proprioceptive exercise and cardiovascular training.

Phase 3: The longest phase focuses on functional development.

The Astronaut Strength, Conditioning, and Rehabilitation (ASCR) is in charge of the reconditioning program. The ASCR specialists have built this structured rehabilitation programme to help astronauts readjust to Earth's gravity and restore the physical health of returning astronauts.

How microgravity affects the human body

Microgravity affects various aspects of the human body. According to NASA, microgravity leads to changes in fluid distribution, muscle loading, and altered signalling pathways. Some basic changes include alterations in blood pressure and the quantity of blood that is pumped by the heart with each beat.

"The heart does not need to work as hard against gravity to pump blood to the upper body. This causes blood volume to increase in the upper body. Since the heart is less efficient some blood remains in the heart after each contraction which slightly increases the pressure during the relaxation phase," mentions NASA.

This can affect an astronaut's physiological functions and may even cause permanent changes in the way organs and blood vessels behave.

