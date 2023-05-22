Summer Heat Might Increase Risk Of Food Poisoning; Watch Out For These Signs

Abdominal pain and cramps are common signs of food poisoning

Food poisoning, also known as food-borne illness, is a type of infection or irritation caused by consuming contaminated food. It can arise from bacteria, viruses, fungi, parasites, or toxic substances found in food. Symptoms of food poisoning may range from mild, such as stomach cramps or diarrhoea, to more severe symptoms such as vomiting, fever, dehydration, and even death.

Food poisoning is more common in summer due to a combination of factors. Warmer temperatures during the summer months provide ideal conditions for bacteria to grow and flourish rapidly. Bacteria such as salmonella, E. coli, and listeria thrive in warm environments and can easily contaminate food if it is not stored or cooked correctly.

Fruits and vegetables may become contaminated during the harvest, transport, or preparation stages, and if not washed or cooked properly, these contaminants can easily spread and infect individuals. Continue reading as we share some of the common signs of food poisoning you should look out for.

Watch out for these signs of food poisoning:

1. Nausea and vomiting

Nausea and vomiting occur due to food poisoning. These symptoms can begin hours after the consumption of contaminated food and can last for several days. Vomiting occurs as the body tries to get rid of harmful toxins in the stomach.

2. Diarrhoea

Diarrhoea is a common sign of food poisoning. It is usually caused by harmful bacteria or parasites that have contaminated the food. Diarrhoea is characterised by frequent bowel movements, loose stools, and abdominal cramps.

3. Abdominal pain and cramps

Abdominal pain and cramps are also common signs of food poisoning. These symptoms occur due to irritation and inflammation in the digestive tract caused by the presence of harmful bacteria or parasites.

4. Fever

Fever is a common symptom of food poisoning. It occurs because the body produces extra heat to fight off the infection. In some cases, the fever may be mild, while in other cases it can be high and persistent.

5. Fatigue

Fatigue is another common symptom of food poisoning. It occurs because the body is using its energy to fight off the infection and try to heal itself.

6. Dehydration

Dehydration can occur due to the loss of fluids caused by diarrhoea and vomiting. It is important to drink plenty of fluids to prevent dehydration, especially in severe cases of food poisoning.

7. Dizziness and fainting

Dizziness and fainting can occur due to dehydration and low blood sugar levels caused by food poisoning. These symptoms can also occur due to a drop in blood pressure caused by the infection.

8. Muscle aches

Muscle aches are another common symptom of food poisoning. These symptoms occur because the body is trying to fight off the infection and repair any damage caused by harmful bacteria or parasites.

9. Headaches

Headaches can occur due to the dehydration caused by food poisoning. They can also result from the body's efforts to fight off infection and heal itself. In some cases, headaches can be severe and persistent.

In conclusion, It is crucial to take necessary precautions to prevent the transmission of bacteria and other contaminants to avoid food-borne illnesses.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.