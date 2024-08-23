Suffering From Slow Metabolism? Nutritionist Cites Three Common Reasons

Positive life changes can help boost your metabolism

The combination of all the chemical reactions necessary for an organism to survive is called metabolism. For humans, this involves converting food into energy. This energy is then converted into life-sustaining tasks like circulating blood, building and repairing cells, cell growth and repair, breathing, eliminating waste, waste removal, and digesting food. According to research, infants from one month to one year have energy expenditures as high as 50 percent more than adults. However, with age, your metabolism decreases. After the age of 20, there is a 10 percent decline in the rate at which we digest food.

In a detailed video on Instagram, nutritionist Lovneet Batra has highlighted three reasons why metabolism decreases with age. Take a look:

As you age you naturally lose muscle mass, slowing down your calorie burn. Activity levels tend to decrease with age. Less movement equals a slower metabolism Hormonal changes, especially in women can impact the metabolism

According to Lovneet Batra, if you are suffering from age-related metabolism slowdown then you need to build muscle, stay active, and fuel your body right.

1. Resistance training

Weight lifting, often known as resistance training, preserves muscle mass while providing the health advantages of doing exercise.

2. Sleep

Lack of sleep has been linked to increased muscle loss and slowed metabolism. However, this effect can be reversed with plenty of sleep that your body requires

3. Protein-rich foods

A protein-packed diet plays a key role in curbing slowed metabolism. This is because eating, digesting, and absorbing foods high in protein causes your body to burn more calories. This phenomenon is known as TEF or the thermic effect of food.

4. Green tea

We know, the taste deters you from even making a cup. However, green tea is a wonder drug that comes with plenty of benefits. Since green tea contains plant compounds and caffeine, it can increase metabolism by 4 to 5 percent.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.