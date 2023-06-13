Suffering From Chronic Pain? Here's How Exercising Can Help

Stretching is a great way to reduce chronic pain, especially pain in the back and neck

Exercising has been found to be a very effective way of reducing chronic pain. Chronic pain is the type of pain that persists for more than three months. Chronic pain can result from injury, nerve damage, and an underlying health condition.

It is known that chronic pain can significantly affect an individual's quality of life and can even lead to depression. However, regular and consistent exercise can help in reducing the impact of chronic pain. Continue reading as we discuss how you can reduce chronic pain through exercising.

Here's how exercising helps reduce chronic pain:

1. Strengthening exercises

Strengthening exercises like weightlifting or resistance training can help reduce chronic pain. These exercises focus on strengthening the muscles around affected areas, which can help prevent injury and reduce pain. For example, a person with arthritis in their knees can benefit from strengthening exercises that focus on their quadriceps muscles.

2. Stretching

Stretching is a great way to reduce chronic pain, especially pain in the back and neck. Regular stretching helps improve flexibility and range of motion, which can decrease discomfort. It's important to choose the right type of stretches for your specific condition and to do them consistently.

3. Aerobic exercise

Aerobic exercise, like walking, swimming, and cycling can help reduce chronic pain by increasing circulation and promoting healing. This can also help improve overall health and wellbeing. It's important to start slow and gradually increase the intensity and duration of your exercise routine.

4. Yoga

Yoga is a popular form of exercise that can help reduce chronic pain. It combines stretching, strength training, and mindfulness to promote relaxation and reduce tension in the body. Yoga can also help improve balance and flexibility.

5. Tai chi

Tai chi is an ancient Chinese martial art that involves slow, gentle movements and deep breathing. It's been shown to be effective in reducing chronic pain, particularly in people with arthritis and fibromyalgia. Tai chi is also helpful for improving balance and reducing stress.

6. Water therapy

Water therapy is a form of exercise that involves performing movements in water, like swimming, water aerobics, or aqua jogging. The buoyancy of water helps reduce the stress on joints, making it easier to move without pain. Water therapy is particularly helpful for people with conditions like arthritis, who may not be able to tolerate high-impact exercise.

7. Mindfulness meditation

Mindfulness meditation involves focusing on the present moment and accepting your thoughts and feelings without judgment. It's been shown to be effective for reducing chronic pain, particularly in conditions like fibromyalgia and chronic headaches. Mindfulness can also help reduce stress and improve overall wellbeing.

8. Pilates

Pilates is a form of exercise that focuses on strengthening the core muscles and improving posture. It involves slow, controlled movements and breathing exercises. Pilates can help reduce chronic pain in the back, neck, and hips. It's important to work with a qualified instructor who can tailor the exercises to your specific needs.

In conclusion, regular and consistent exercise can be an effective way to reduce chronic pain. Exercise is just one aspect of a comprehensive treatment plan, and it should be combined with other treatment modalities for the best results.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.