Skincare Tips: Steaming Your Face? Doctor Shares Everything You Need To Know

Face steaming is a skincare technique that involves exposing the face to steam in order to open up the pores, cleanse the skin, and promote relaxation. It is typically done by leaning over a bowl of hot water or using a specialised facial steamer.

Face steaming can be beneficial for the skin in several ways. It helps to soften the skin, making it easier to remove dirt, oil, and impurities. Steaming also increases blood circulation, which can give your complexion a healthy glow. Additionally, it can aid in the absorption of skincare products and provide a soothing and relaxing experience. Dr. Jushya Bhatia Sarin shares everything you need to know about face steaming.

Here are some dos and don'ts of face steaming:

Dos:

Do cleanse your face before steaming to remove any makeup or dirt. Do use a towel to create a tent over your head while steaming to trap the steam and maximise its effects. Do steam your face for about 5-10 minutes to avoid overexposure and potential skin damage. Do follow up with a gentle exfoliation or face mask to further cleanse and nourish the skin. Do moisturise your skin after steaming to lock in hydration and keep your skin supple.

Don'ts:

Don't steam your face for too long or too frequently, as it can lead to skin dryness or irritation. Don't use boiling water for steaming, as it can cause burns. Opt for hot water at a safe temperature. Don't apply too much pressure or scrub your skin aggressively during or after steaming, as it can damage the skin's protective barrier. Don't forget to protect your skin from the sun after steaming, as it can become more sensitive to UV rays. Don't steam your face if you have certain skin conditions like rosacea or sensitive skin, as it may exacerbate the symptoms.

Remember, face steaming should be done in moderation and tailored to your skin type and needs. If you have any concerns or specific skin conditions, it's always best to consult with a dermatologist before incorporating face steaming into your skincare routine.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.