Skincare Tips: Are Peptides Worth The Hype? Let's Find Out

When it comes to skincare, there are no one-size-fits-all solutions. Modern research and innovations in skincare have revealed that, while no one product is suited to every skin type, educating oneself on the ingredients that go into the products themselves can go a long way towards informed healthy skin care choices.

In skincare, Peptides are known for their anti-ageing benefits and for reversing skin damage. The most effective form is the bioactive collagen peptide form which is best used as serums. So, before you reach for that product, here's what you need to know:

What are peptides?

Peptides, also known as polypeptides, are short chains of amino acids, the natural building blocks of certain proteins needed by your skin. Collagen is one such protein. Naturally produced by the body, collagen is responsible for elasticity, firmness, and brightness. As we age, our body's natural ability to yield collagen weakens, leaving us with wrinkled, tired-looking, and dull skin.

So, how do peptides help?

Certain molecules, such as collagen, are too large to be naturally absorbed through the skin. This is why doctors typically recommend collagen-rich foods and supplements for those looking to improve the texture of their skin and hair. On the other hand, peptides can be easily absorbed by the skin, and catalyse the production of other necessary proteins. A natural stimulant, peptides signal our cells to produce more collagen, keratin, elastin, and other essential proteins.

Benefits of peptides

With their regenerative capabilities, peptides have the ability to not only revitalize the skin but also to make it more resilient to future signs of ageing and dullness. Incorporating peptides into your daily skincare routine promises numerous benefits, ranging from acne protection to youthful, glowing skin.

Here are some ways on how peptides benefit our skin:

1. Acne marks and scars

Ever had a breakout finally die down, only to be left with angry scars all over your face? These scars are the result of imbalanced collagen levels, leading to the formation of either atrophic (pitted) or hypertrophic (raised) scars. Being antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory, peptides are a natural defence against acne, killing the bacteria that can lead to breakouts. With natural collagen-boosting capabilities, peptides can also help smooth out uneven skin texture, and heal angry, inflamed skin.

2. Strengthening the skin barrier

The natural barrier of our skin protects us from concerns such as dryness and roughness, which can further lead to wrinkles and other signs of ageing. However, environmental aggressors like pollution, UV damage, bacteria, and exposure to other impurities damage this barrier over time. Using products with peptides in their formulation can help strengthen this barrier by boosting collagen production and improving its function to keep the skin feeling plump and hydrated.

3. Fine lines and wrinkles

Topical peptides send signals to your skin cells to generate more collagen and elastin - two vital ingredients for hydrated, youthful-looking skin. Preventing moisture loss while locking in hydration, elastin is an essential protein that works in tandem with collagen to deliver that timeless, coveted youthful glow. For acne-prone skin types, copper peptides provide a powerful preventive shield against premature skin ageing.

So, bid goodbye to your skin problems with a touch of peptides, and experience youthful, glowing, and clear skin.

(Dr. Aseem Sharma, Medical Advisor (Dermatology), Re'equil: Effective Cosmeceutical)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.