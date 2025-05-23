Should You Consume Lemon Zest? Here's How The Peel Boosts Health

You should consider consuming lemon zest, the outermost yellow layer of the lemon peel because it's a nutritional goldmine often overlooked. Lemon zest is rich in essential oils, vitamins, and powerful plant compounds like limonene and flavonoids, which have antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and detoxifying properties. Unlike the white pith beneath it, which can be bitter, the zest has a vibrant citrusy flavour and contains higher concentrations of nutrients than lemon juice itself. Read on as we share benefits of consuming the zest of lemons.

10 Ways lemon peel (zest) boosts your health

1. Powerful antioxidant protection

Lemon zest is loaded with flavonoids and vitamin C, which combat free radicals that damage cells and speed up aging. These antioxidants reduce oxidative stress in the body, lowering the risk of chronic diseases like cancer, heart disease, and diabetes.

2. Strengthens immunity

The high vitamin C content in lemon zest helps enhance immune function by supporting the production and activity of white blood cells. It also boosts collagen production, which helps protect skin and mucous membranes, your body's first line of defence against infections.

3. Improves heart health

Lemon zest contains compounds like hesperidin and diosmin that may lower blood pressure and improve blood vessel function. The potassium content also helps regulate blood pressure, reducing the risk of stroke and heart disease when consumed regularly.

4. Supports liver detoxification

Limonene, an essential oil found in lemon peel, stimulates liver enzymes that help flush out toxins from the body. It also boosts bile production, aiding digestion and enhancing the liver's natural detox processes.

5. Promotes healthy skin

Vitamin C and antioxidants in lemon zest support collagen synthesis, helping reduce wrinkles, improve elasticity, and protect against skin damage caused by UV rays and pollution. It's a natural way to enhance skin health from the inside out.

6. Reduces inflammation

The anti-inflammatory compounds in lemon peel, especially limonene and flavonoids, can help reduce swelling, stiffness, and pain associated with inflammatory conditions like arthritis and joint issues.

7. May help prevent cancer

Studies suggest that limonene and other phytonutrients in lemon zest may inhibit the growth of cancer cells, especially those related to the skin, breast, and colon. They work by neutralising carcinogens and promoting cell repair.

8. Aids in weight management

Lemon zest contains pectin, a type of soluble fibre that can help you feel full longer and reduce cravings. It may also support metabolism and fat breakdown, making it a helpful addition to a weight management routine.

9. Fights oral bacteria

The antibacterial properties of lemon peel help combat harmful bacteria in the mouth that cause bad breath, tooth decay, and gum infections. Its refreshing citrus flavour can also act as a natural breath freshener.

10. Supports bone health

Lemon zest contains small amounts of calcium, vitamin C, and other minerals essential for maintaining strong bones and connective tissue. Over time, adding zest to your diet can contribute to better bone density and joint health.

When used in moderation, lemon zest not only enhances flavour in both sweet and savoury dishes but also boosts health in several meaningful ways.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.