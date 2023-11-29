Should You Consider Buying An Air Purifier?

Cleaner air can lead to better sleep by reducing the presence of airborne irritants

Air purifiers are designed to improve the quality of air indoors by eliminating various pollutants, allergens, and impurities. An air purifier is a device that helps to clean the air by removing various pollutants and contaminants, improving the overall indoor air quality. It accomplishes this by filtering the air and trapping particles like dust, pollen, pet dander, smoke, mould spores, and other allergens. Read on as we discuss some common reasons why using an air purifier can be beneficial to your health.

Air purifiers can benefit our health and reduce the risk of diseases in several ways:

1. Removes air pollutants

Air purifiers effectively eliminate pollutants such as fine dust particles, allergens, pet dander, smoke, and VOCs (volatile organic compounds) from indoor air, promoting cleaner, healthier air to breathe.

2. Reduces the risk of allergies and asthma

By capturing and filtering out allergens like pollen, mould spores, and dust mites, air purifiers can minimise the triggers for allergic reactions and asthma attacks, providing relief for allergy and asthma sufferers.

3. Eliminates odours

Air purifiers can remove unpleasant odours from indoor spaces, including cooking smells, pet odours, and lingering smoke, making the air fresher and more pleasant to breathe.

4. Controls the spread of airborne viruses and bacteria

Some air purifiers are equipped with HEPA (High-Efficiency Particulate Air) filters that can effectively trap and remove airborne viruses and bacteria, helping to reduce the spread of illnesses.

5. Improves sleep quality

Cleaner air can lead to better sleep by reducing the presence of airborne irritants that may cause nasal congestion, coughing, or sneezing during the night.

6. Enhances lung function

Removing airborne pollutants and allergens can improve lung function, especially for individuals with pre-existing respiratory conditions or compromised immune systems.

7. Reduces the risk of cardiovascular diseases

Indoor air pollution can contribute to the development and progression of cardiovascular diseases. Air purifiers can help minimise exposure to harmful particles, thereby reducing the risk of heart-related conditions.

8. Enhances cognitive function

Studies suggest that cleaner air can positively impact cognitive performance, concentration, and overall mental well-being, leading to improved productivity and focus.

9. Decreases the risk of lung cancer and respiratory diseases

Long-term exposure to indoor pollutants like radon, tobacco smoke, or volatile organic compounds (VOCs) can increase the risk of lung cancer and respiratory illnesses. Air purifiers can effectively remove or reduce these harmful substances, minimising the associated risks.

10. Improves overall well-being

Breathing cleaner air can contribute to overall better health, reducing the frequency and severity of respiratory issues, allergies, and asthma symptoms, and creating a healthier and more comfortable living environment.

While air purifiers can be beneficial, it is important to note that they are not a cure-all solution. They should be used in conjunction with other preventive measures like ventilation, regular cleaning, and the avoidance of known pollutants for optimal results.

Before purchasing, read product reviews and ratings to understand the performance and reliability of the air purifier. Consider feedback from customers who have used the specific model you are interested in.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.