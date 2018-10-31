Should You Be Eating Diwali Sweets? Rujuta Diwekar Has The Perfect Answer!

Diwali sweets are an essential part of the celebration of the festival

Highlights Rujuta Diwekar says sweets are an important part of Diwali We should prepare Diwali sweets according to our tradition Diabetics can have homemade Diwali sweets

We all cherish the festive season. It is that time of the year when we let all worries and anxieties take a backseat and simply celebrate this joyous time with our families and friends. Food continues to be an integral part of festivities and celebration and celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar agrees to this. She recently went live on Facebook and Instagram to discuss why it is important to eat Diwali sweets - which is a key to a happy and even healthy Diwali.

Should you eat Diwali sweets?

According to Rujuta Diwekar, it is completely healthy to eat all kinds of Diwali sweets. Homemade laddoo, halwa and barfis are all essential part of Diwali celebration and hence we must eat them, learn how to prepare them and also share the wisdom of preparing them according to traditions with younger generations.

Raising awareness about the dark side of chocolate industry, she says that chocolate is one industry which involves a lot of child labour across the world. She stresses on the importance of natural Diwali sweets and the fact that all family members should come together to prepare sweets which have been traditionally prepared in their families for generations.

This Diwali, savour Diwali sweets guilt-free

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Look Your Best This Diwali: 5 Amazing Homemade Serums For Your Hair

Diwali sweets from local sweet shops

You can have sweets like laddoos, shakkarpaare, etc from local sweet vendor in your area. Diwali sweets are often eaten as part of lunch. It is usually placed right in the centre of thali (inferring that it is the highlight of the meal). The idea is to celebrate Diwali in the way it is meant to be, culturally and traditionally.

Also read: Diwali Is Round The Corner! CSIR Develops Environment-Friendly Firecrackers For A Safe And Green Diwali

What about sugar content in Diwali sweets?

When it comes to Diwali sweets, people with diabetes completely avoid having them thinking of their sugar content - which can make their blood sugar levels go haywire. Rujuta highlights the fact that traditional home-cooked mithais are prepared in a way that they are naturally low in glycemic index. Thus, diabetics can eat home-cooked sweets as it will keep blood sugar levels stable.

You don't need to either compensate for the Diwali sweets by eating less in other meals or starve yourself in order to eat them. Diwali celebrations usually last nothing more than 3 or 4 days and thus you should have Diwali sweets guilt-free at this time of the year.

Also read: Can Diabetics Eat Gur (Jaggery)?

This Diwali 2018, enjoy Diwali sweets to the fullest! Wishing a very Happy Diwali 2018 to everyone!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.