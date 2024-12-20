Severe Case Of Bird Flu In The US; Here's What You Should Know

Keep these tips in mind and watch out for these signs to protect yourself from bird flu

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced on Wednesday that a patient in Louisiana has been hospitalised with a severe avian influenza infection, marking the first serious human case in the U.S. This case brings the total number of avian flu infections in the country to 61 during the ongoing 2024 outbreak. The CDC reported that the patient was exposed to sick and dead birds in backyard flocks. No additional details, including the patient's current condition, have been disclosed.

The CDC confirmed last Friday, that genetic sequencing identified the H5N1 virus as belonging to the D1.1 genotype. This genotype has also been recently detected in wild birds and poultry across the U.S., as well as in human cases in Washington state and British Columbia, Canada. Although some U.S. cases lack a clear link to infected animals, health officials maintain that there is currently insufficient evidence of human-to-human transmission.

“This case highlights that wild birds and backyard flocks, along with commercial poultry and dairy operations, can also be sources of infection,” the CDC said. Although these developments have occurred, the CDC suggests that the risk of public overall remains low. Regardless, it is essential to look out for any signs of bird flu one might experience and also follow preventive tips to reduce risk.

Signs of bird flu in humans

High body temperature, often above 100°F (38°C) Persistent and sometimes severe coughing Pain or discomfort when swallowing General body pain, similar to flu symptoms Intense headaches, often accompanied by fatigue Difficulty breathing, which may worsen Common cold-like symptoms Gastrointestinal symptoms, which may include nausea or vomiting Conjunctivitis (pink eye) with redness and discharge In advanced cases, pneumonia or respiratory distress

10 Prevention tips against bird flu

1. Avoid contact with infected birds

Stay away from sick or dead birds, especially in farms, live markets, or backyard flocks.

2. Practice good hand hygiene

Wash hands frequently with soap and water, especially after handling birds or poultry products.

3. Cook poultry and eggs thoroughly

Ensure poultry is cooked to an internal temperature of at least 165°F (74°C), and avoid consuming raw or undercooked eggs.

4. Wear protective gear

Use gloves, masks, and protective clothing if handling birds, especially if they are sick.

5. Keep surfaces clean

Disinfect surfaces and tools used in handling poultry to prevent cross-contamination.

6. Avoid visiting high-risk areas

Limit visits to poultry farms, live bird markets, or regions with known outbreaks.

7. Stay away from wild birds

Avoid feeding or touching wild birds, as they can carry the virus.

8. Report sick birds

Notify local health or agricultural authorities if you observe unusual bird deaths or signs of illness.

9. Get a seasonal flu shot

Although it doesn't prevent bird flu, it reduces the risk of co-infection with other influenza viruses.

10. Monitor symptoms

If you experience flu-like symptoms after exposure to birds, seek medical attention promptly and inform healthcare providers about your exposure history.

Keep these tips in mind and watch out for these signs to protect yourself from bird flu.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.