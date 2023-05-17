Save These 5 Tips To Manage Fatigue In The Workplace

Work without sufficient breaks and proper routine can cause fatigue and stress

Workplace fatigue not just makes employees more tired, but also increases the risk of accidents and injuries, causes absenteeism, and above all reduces productivity. Fatigue also refers to mental or physical exhaustion that reduces a person's capacity to perform work effectively as well as safely.

Prolonged or intense mental or physical activity, sleep loss, disrupted sleep, travel exertion, organizational change, irregular work scheduling or excessively long shifts, strenuous activity, as well as working in extremely hot or cold environments can make you feel tired. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra, in an Instagram post, lists down ways you can manage workplace fatigue.

Tips to manage fatigue in workplace:

1. Proper sleep

Avoid cutting down on your sleeping hours. A good night's sleep will make you feel refreshed, charged and energetic the next morning. In case you struggle from falling asleep, don't use electronic devices an hour or two before you go to sleep, and turn to calming drinks like a cup of chamomile tea.

2. Naps for night shifts

People who have night shifts should squeeze in a short nap. According to the nutritionist, “a 30 min nap after a night of restricted sleep decreases sleepiness and increases subjective alertness.”

3. Hydration

Hydration is the key. Keeping optimum levels of water in the body impacts both your physical and mental health. After all, dehydration can lead to low energy levels. Keep sipping water or consume flavourful connotations to maintain the hydration levels in the body.

4. Give yourself a break

“Include short bursts of activity throughout the day,” said Lovneet Batra. And, she even suggests sticking to an exercise plan. Any form of exercise, be it yoga, aerobics, or even hitting the gym, releases endorphins that naturally boost your energy levels.

5. Say no to caffeine

Are you used to consuming numerous cups of coffee at the workplace? This is your cue to cut it down. Too much caffeine may leave you feeling depleted. Lovneet Batra says, “Avoid caffeine as it may give you an initial boost of energy, after it wears off you may be left feeling depleted.”

Look at her post here

Add these practices to your work routine to manage fatigue.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.