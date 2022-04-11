Relax! Eating Mangoes Will Not Lead To Weight Gain, Says Nutritionist

Mangoes carry a whole lot of vital nutrients

Most of us wait, albeit impatiently, for the mango season to begin. It is said that no amount of mangoes could be enough for the lovers of this fruit. Mangoes are just the right coolant many prefer during the summer season. Yet, there is a big constituency that is more worried about gaining weight than devouring the “king of fruits”. For them, nutritionist Pooja Malhotra has some great news. She says it's a myth that eating mangoes will lead to weight gain and they are “wrongly demonised”.

Mangoes carry a whole lot of vital nutrients that dwarf their weight gain properties. In fact, the sugars present in mangoes are natural sugars, accompanied by a lot of fibre, thus it has a moderate glycemic index, says Pooja Malhotra.

The glycemic index is a system of assigning a number to carbohydrate-containing foods depending on how they impact blood sugar levels. The lower the number the better it is.

“Mango, the king of fruits, is wrongly demonised, often avoided by weight watchers and diabetics. The truth is that mangoes are rich in a whole lot of nutrients,” she says, and adds that mangoes can be added to the diet of those who have diabetes and weight watchers with careful planning.

What are the nutrients that mangoes carry? Pooja Malhotra says they are rich in vitamin C, beta carotene, vitamin B6, folic acid, potassium, copper, calcium, and antioxidants.

Health experts believe beta carotene can help maintain skin health and appearance. It may also protect the skin against the harmful ultraviolet radiation from the Sun.

Mangoes have also been found to aid digestion and maintain heart health. So this summer, make squash, shake, kulfi or simply eat the fruit, but include mangoes in your diet without worrying about putting on weight. Still, if you feel guilty, go run and burn those calories – because the mango season is not to be missed.

