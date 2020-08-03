Raksha Bandhan 2020 Gifts: 5 Immunity-Boosting Gifts That Make For The Perfect Rakhi Present

Raksha Bandhan 2020 gift ideas: You can give a gift hamper of herbal teas to your sibling

Here's wishing all our readers a very Happy Raksha Bandhan. This year, the festival that celebrates the sibling bond falls amidst the global pandemic of COVID-19. Celebrations and festivities have been affected because of this and thus, many of you might not have been able to buy the appropriate gift for your sibling. However, it is never too late. This Raksha Bandhan 2020, give your sibling the gift of good health and there's definitely no better time than this to do the same.

The COVID-19 pandemic has made people learn the importance of having a healthy and strong immunity, and good overall health. So, why not give your sibling something on the same lines? If this Raksha Bandha, you feel that you have not done enough or have been unable to get the right gift for your sibling, then here are a few ideas that can help in keeping up.

Raksha Bandhan: Immunity-boosting gift ideas for your sibling

1. Bicycle

The trend of cycling seems to gain a lot of momentum nowadays. Early morning and evenings are now characterised with many cyclists on the road, paving their way to good health and fitness. If your sibling is someone who enjoys cycling, then gift him/her a bicycle this Raksha Bandhan. You can even take them along with you to buy one of their own choice. Cycling is an effective form of cardio exercise which can also help in reliving stress.

2. Herbal teas

A wide variety of herbal tea bags are now available in the market. Variants like tulsi, honey, lemon, ginger, turmeric and chamomile are known to offer relief from sore throat and boost immunity. These herbal teas also have immunity-boosting properties and can be the perfect gift this Raksha Bandhan.

3. Turmeric latte

Popular coffee shops are now serving turmeric latte as one of their best-selling beverages. There are also turmeric latte mix available in the market. You can make a gift hamper out of those and gift it to your sibling. Having a cup of turmeric latte at bedtime has been considered to be great for inducing sleep and boosting immunity. Turmeric has anti-inflammatory, antiseptic and antibacterial properties as well.

Turmeric latte is popular for its immunity-boosting properties

4. A health check-up

Gifting your sibling a full body health check-up is probably the most relevant and apt gift in times of the coronavirus outbreak. Get blood tests done to check for any nutritional deficiencies, blood pressure, HbA1c, cholesterol and other essential tests that can make your sibling well-informed about his/her health and take a prompt action thereafter.

5. Healthy snacks hamper

Snacking healthy is undoubtedly one of the most essential prerequisites for good health and weight loss. You can create a gift hamper with some healthy snacks like a variety of nuts and seeds, ghee-roasted makhanas, roasted black chanas, baked healthy snacks etc. This will help your sibling have enough stock for healthy snacking for at least a few months.

Wishing all our readers a very Happy Raksha Bandhan!

