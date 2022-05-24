Protein-rich Foods For Different Dietary Preferences

Quinoa is whole grain rich in proteins

Protein is a very essential macronutrient and a crucial part of our diet. We are often told that protein makes our bones strong. As true as that is, there are numerous other benefits to inculcating more protein in your diet.

Benefits of a high protein diet:

Helps in weight loss by reducing hunger

Helps gain muscles

Keeps bones strong

Betters your metabolism

Betters your body's ability to heal itself, for e.g. injuries

Lowers blood pressure

Traditionally, high protein diets almost always contain meats and poultry. Masses believe that the right amount of protein in your diet can only be achieved by consuming poultry and that is certainly not true. In fact, many of us choose not to consume poultry due to various reasons and personal preferences. However, you can consume the adequate amount of protein you need in your diet without altering your preferences.

Here is our list of non-poultry high protein foods you can incorporate into your diet:

Tofu

Tofu has become a popular plant-based alternative to poultry as a source of protein. Tofu is a huge part of Asian cuisine. Tofu is made from boiled soybeans and is a great source of protein. Furthermore, it is extremely versatile when it comes to incorporating different dishes. It is also a great vegan replacement for Paneer.

Paneer

If you are a vegetarian, paneer might already be a significant part of your diet. However, besides being a great source of protein it is also low in carbohydrates which also caters to people that prefer a low-carb high-protein diet. Paneer is also high in calcium and helps in weight loss.

Whey

Whey has recently taken over the market as a great high-protein option for vegetarians. Though it is not vegan, it is a great source of protein and has many other health benefits. Whey is popularly found in powdery form or found in protein bars, etc. Whey has numerous benefits such as boosting weight loss, bettering asthma, lowering cholesterol, reducing blood pressure, and much more.

Edamame

Edamame has also emerged in the Indian markets through world cuisines recently. It is a huge part of Asian cuisine and is a great source of protein. Edamame greatly resembles peas and can be used as a much healthier replacement for the same. It is a great source of energy, extremely beneficial for diabetic people, and so on.

Chickpeas

Chickpeas or also known as, cholla are a great source of protein for vegans. Chickpeas are also extremely versatile when it comes to incorporating them into your diet. You can prepare it traditionally, however, you can also use boiled chickpeas in salads, as a tortilla filling, in sandwiches, and more.

Lentils

Lentils are another very common source of protein, especially for Indian cuisine. Also known as dal, lentils are available in a great variety and are also easy to cook. Lentils are high in fibre, iron, and potassium. They also lower cholesterol and protect you from getting diabetes. They are known to keep you fuller for longer which makes them the ideal protein source to incorporate into your lunch.

Quinoa

Quinoa is extremely rich in nutrients and a great source of protein for vegans. Quinoa works as a much healthier alternative to rice and can be substituted for the same. In fact, it can be replaced for various carb-rich dishes such as pasta, noodles, etc. Quinoa is proven to be rich in various nutrients such as magnesium, iron, fibre, and of course, protein.

Besides these, dry fruits such as peanuts, chia seeds, hemp seeds, almonds, etc. are also a great source of protein and a much healthier alternative for snacks. Finally, we do believe you can consume the ideal amount of protein and other important nutrients without making any major changes in your dietary preferences.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.