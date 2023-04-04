Pregnancy: Covid During Pregnancy Might Increase Obesity Risk; Here's How To Avoid It

Having covid during your pregnancy might make your child prone to obesity, as per new studies

The results of a recent study, which was published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism of the Endocrine Society, suggest that children whose mothers used Covid-19 during pregnancy may be more likely to become obese.

Since 2019, more than 100 million instances of Covid-19 have been documented in the United States, but there is little data available on the infection's long-term implications on health. For the next five years, millions of newborns will be exposed to maternal infection throughout foetal development because 9% of reproductive-aged women with Covid-19 are pregnant.

According to the research, infants exposed to maternal COVID-19 during pregnancy had altered growth patterns that may eventually raise their risk of obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease. However, further research is required to fully comprehend how COVID-19 affects expectant mothers and their unborn infants.

These studies suggest pregnant women who contract COVID-19 may be at a higher risk of developing obesity. This is due to various factors, including decreased physical activity, changes in diet and lifestyle, and potential complications from COVID-19.

Obesity is a serious concern for women who are pregnant as it increases the risk of several complications for both mother and baby. However, there are certain things you can do to reduce the risk of obesity during pregnancy.

Tips on how to reduce the risk of obesity during pregnancy:

1. Maintain a healthy diet

Eating a balanced and healthy diet is the key to reducing obesity risk during pregnancy. Avoid eating unhealthy snacks and junk food and include more fruits, vegetables, lean protein, and whole grains in your diet. Consult with your doctor or nutritionist to help you create a diet plan that is best for you.

2. Stay active

Exercise is crucial during pregnancy. It helps to maintain a healthy weight, improves your energy levels, and reduces your risk of chronic diseases. Engage in pre-natal exercises like yoga, walking, and swimming, but start slowly and follow your doctor's advice on the level of activity appropriate for you.

3. Control your weight gain

Gaining weight during pregnancy is inevitable, but it is recommended to gain within the healthy range for your body type. This means that you should not gain too much or too little weight during your pregnancy. Generally, a woman should gain anywhere from 11-40 lbs. during the 9 months of pregnancy.

4. Manage stress

Stress can lead to emotional eating and cause weight gain. Therefore, learning stress reduction techniques is essential during pregnancy. This can include practicing yoga, getting enough rest, deep breathing, or pursuing relaxation techniques like massage therapy.

5. Get the right nutrients

Consuming the right nutrients and supplements can help you reduce the risk of obesity during pregnancy. Ensure you are getting enough folic acid, iron, magnesium, and calcium, as well as taking a good pre-natal multivitamin supplement.

6. Avoid smoking and alcohol

Smoking and drinking alcohol are not recommended during pregnancy. Smoking puts both you and the fetus at risk, whereas alcohol consumption is linked to obesity, low birth weight, and fetal alcohol syndrome.

Lowering your risk for obesity during pregnancy is vital for your health and your baby's safety. A healthy diet, exercise, stress management, and reducing alcohol and tobacco use are all excellent ways to maintain a healthy weight during pregnancy.

Remember to consult with your doctor and make sure you are on track to prevent obesity and stay healthy during this special time. By following these tips, pregnant women can reduce the risk of obesity and maintain a healthy weight during and after pregnancy, even if they contract COVID-19.

Inputs by: ANI, NDTV

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.