Pregnancy: 5 Yoga Poses To Reduce Back Pain During Pregnancy

Pregnancy: Tadasana AKA Mountain pose can help reduce back pain during pregnancy

Back pain or aches are extremely normal and common throughout pregnancy, particularly at the beginning of the pregnancy. Your body's tissues naturally soften and stretch during pregnancy to get you ready for labour. Back pain may result from this tension on the joints in your lower back and pelvis.

Yoga is known for its many benefits. Some of these benefits may be increased flexibility, releasing tension from joints, stretching the body, and many other benefits that may be particularly beneficial for pregnant women. In this article, we list yoga asanas to perform if you are pregnant and want to relieve your back pain.

Yoga asanas that help reduce back pain during pregnancy:

1. Balasana

Sit straight with your legs folded

At this point, your feet are supposed to be facing upwards

Now, slowly bend your torso forward on the floor

At this point, your arms should be extending forward as well, as far as possible

Your face should also be facing the floor as well as your palms

Your calves, forehead, and palms should all be touching the ground in this position

As it only stretches your body and is a resting pose, it provides comfort and relaxation

Hold this position for 10-15 seconds and perform 4-5 sets daily.

2. Bhujangasana

Lie on the floor, face facing the ground

Now, place your palms on your sides and slowly lift your torso

At this point, the only body parts touching the ground should be your palms and lower body

Hold this position for 30 seconds and release

Repeat 3-4 times daily

3. Vrikshasana

Stand straight

Raise your arms the hold them straight towards the ceiling

Now lift either one of your legs and place your feet on the other thigh

You can rest your right foot on the left knee on the side or anywhere from that to the thigh

Ideally, your foot should be as far up on your thigh as it can get

Hold this position for 30 seconds and repeat 4-5 times minimum

4. Marjariasana and Bitilasana

Get on your knees and hands (How you would imitate a four-legged animal)

Lift your back upwards, forming a mountain-like structure

While you do that, make sure you push your face inwards, looking at your own torso

Now, push your back inwards, forming a 'U' position with your back

While you do that, look towards the ceiling

Repeat mountain motion with face inwards and then ‘U' structure with face upwards for a minute

Do not speed up, In fact, you are advised to switch positions slowly and gradually

5. Tadasana

Stand straight with your legs at the same distance as your shoulders

Lift your hands towards the ceiling

Open your palms and stretch as far up as possible

At this point, join your hands and entangle them forcing your palms to face the ceiling

You are encouraged to look upwards

Hold this stretch for 10 seconds and repeat 3-5 times

Incorporate these asanas in your workout routine or perform them first thing in the morning. These asanas not only reduce back pain but also equip your body better for labour.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.