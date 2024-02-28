Post-Workout Meal: Avoid These Foods For Better Overall Health

Raw vegetables are high in fibre and can potentially cause bloating

Certain foods may not be ideal choices for post-workout meals due to factors such as slow digestion, high fat content, or potential to cause digestive discomfort. Continue reading as we share a list of foods you should avoid post-workout and suggestions for foods you should consume instead.

10 Foods to avoid as post-workout meals:

1. Fried foods

High in unhealthy fats and can be hard to digest, slowing down the absorption of nutrients. Instead try grilled or baked lean protein sources like chicken or fish.

2. Sugary cereals

Sugary cereals have high sugar content that can lead to an energy crash after an initial spike in blood sugar. Whole-grain cereal with added protein (such as Greek yogurt or milk) for sustained energy may be a better alternative.

3. High-fat foods

High-fat foods slow down digestion which may cause discomfort during exercise, and fats can slow down the absorption of nutrients. Opt for moderate amounts of healthy fats, such as avocados or nuts, consumed a few hours before the workout.

4. Soda or sugary drinks

These drinks have high sugar content and empty calories without providing essential nutrients. Water, coconut water, or a protein shake with water or low-fat milk are encouraged instead.

5. Spicy foods

Spicy foods may cause digestive discomfort and heartburn during physical activity. Choose milder seasonings and spices for post-workout meals.

6. High-fibre foods

High-fibre foods that have too much fibre can cause bloating and gas during exercise. Opt for moderate amounts of easily digestible fibre, such as from fruits or whole grains.

7. Raw vegetables

Raw vegetables are high in fibre and can potentially cause bloating. Cooking can make them easier to digest. Include cooked or steamed vegetables for easier digestion.

8. Processed or fast food

These foods are high in unhealthy fats, sodium, and low in essential nutrients. Whole, minimally processed foods like grilled chicken, whole grains, and vegetables may be better for your health.

9. Dairy (for some individuals):

Some people may experience digestive issues due to lactose intolerance. If tolerated, low-fat or lactose-free dairy options like yogurt can provide protein and calcium.

10. Alcohol

Alcohol can be dehydrating and can impair muscle recovery. Instead consume water, herbal tea, or electrolyte-rich beverages to rehydrate.

For an optimal post-workout meal, focus on a combination of protein and carbohydrates to replenish glycogen stores and support muscle recovery.

Here are some healthier post-workout food options:

Grilled chicken or turkey breast as lean proteins help in muscle repair

Salmon or tuna as they are rich in omega-3 fatty acids for anti-inflammatory benefits

Quinoa or brown rice are complex carbohydrates that can replenish glycogen stores

Sweet potatoes as they are a good source of complex carbohydrates and vitamins

Greek yogurt is high in protein and can provide a good source of probiotics

Fruits are abundant in natural sugars and antioxidants for energy and recovery

Smoothies with protein powder are a convenient way to get a mix of protein and carbohydrates

Remember, individual dietary needs vary, and it's essential to listen to your body. Consult with a nutritionist or healthcare professional for personalised advice based on your specific goals and dietary requirements.

