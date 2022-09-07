Post-Covid: Lifestyle Changes To Improve & Recover Lung Health Post-Covid

Post-covid: Quit smoking today to reduce further lung damage

Covid-19 took the world by storm since it emerged at the end of 2019. The coronavirus often attacks and causes harm to our respiratory system. Our lungs are an integral part of our respiratory system. Studies have shown, covid-19 might cause long-term harm to our lungs.

COVID-19 has the potential to result in lung problems such as pneumonia and, in the most severe cases, ARDS. Another potential COVID-19 consequence, sepsis, can injure the lungs and other organs permanently. More airway diseases like bronchitis that may be severe enough to require hospitalisation may also be brought on by more recent coronavirus strains.

Patients can take several actions to improve their risk of suffering from less severe lung damage. Regaining adequate lung capacity and function is a vital step in the healing process. Enhancing lung function also helps to remove mucus from the lungs, which makes breathing easier. In this article, we list lifestyle changes you can perform to improve your lung health post-covid.

Here are lifestyle choices that can help you recover from covid-19 and improve your lung health:

1. Exercise

Exercise the lung muscles to increase their capacity and function because it is one of the best ways to improve lung function. Similar to any physical activity, exercises that increase lung function concentrate on building and extending lung capacity. gradually increase the body's and the lungs' capacity. These workouts can enhance the way that our lungs expand. Respiratory issues can be managed and shortness of breath can be decreased with the use of pulmonary rehabilitation.

2. Eat well

Our general immune system is strengthened by eating foods high in antioxidants, which also benefits our lung function. Essential nutrients can be obtained via a nutritious diet, which also benefits the lungs. Fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts, grains, juices, home-cooked meals, and foods high in vitamins and minerals should all be consumed. Water consumption needs to be increased during COVID-19 recovery in addition to important dietary adjustments because it is essential for improving our body's overall health.

3. Quit smoking

Smoking alters the lungs' and immune cells' functional and morphological characteristics. Smoking not only impairs the health and functionality of your lungs but also places additional stress on other crucial organs. Smoking after COVID-19 may lead to lung infections and long-term health issues. Speak to your doctor to navigate the best ways to quit tobacco.

4. Drink in moderation

Alcohol has a similar impact on our body's immune system as smoking does. Our immune system has tougher time-fighting infections as a result. It further affects the functioning and health of other organs such as our liver. Drinking occasionally may not cause the same amount of harm.

In conclusion, just simple lifestyle changes can go a long way in ensuring your lungs stay healthy and function to their best potential. You can improve your lung health and quickly recover from long COVID-19 symptoms by making these important lifestyle adjustments. Make sure to take good care of your lungs and overall body. You must also seek a doctor's help to help you navigate how you can care for yourself post-covid.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.