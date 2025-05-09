Pilates For Beginners: Try This Routine To Kickstart Your Pilates Journey

Beginners can absolutely follow a simple and structured Pilates routine and it can be highly beneficial. Pilates focuses on controlled movements, core strength, flexibility, and alignment, making it ideal for improving posture, toning muscles, reducing back pain, and enhancing body awareness. For beginners, a consistent routine can ease the body into the practice without overexertion. Even just 15–30 minutes a day can help build a strong foundation. In this article, we share pilates workout routine you can follow as a beginner.

Pilates workout routine for beginners

1. The hundred

This is a classic Pilates warm-up. Lie on your back with legs in tabletop position, arms extended by your sides. Lift your head, neck, and shoulders off the mat, engage your core, and pulse your arms up and down while inhaling for 5 counts and exhaling for 5 counts, completing 10 cycles. It boosts circulation and activates the core muscles right away.

2. Pelvic curl

Lie on your back with knees bent, feet hip-width apart. Inhale to prepare, then exhale as you slowly lift your hips off the mat, one vertebra at a time, until you're in a bridge position. Inhale at the top, then exhale and roll back down. This strengthens the glutes, hamstrings, and lower back while improving spinal flexibility.

3. Single-leg stretch

Lie on your back, bring both knees to chest. Extend one leg out at a 45-degree angle while holding the opposite knee toward the chest. Alternate legs in a scissoring motion. Engage your core throughout. This tones the abs and helps improve coordination and endurance.

4. Roll-up

Lie flat with arms extended overhead. Inhale, then exhale as you slowly roll up to a seated position, reaching toward your toes, then slowly roll back down. This exercise stretches the spine and strengthens the abdominals with more control than a traditional sit-up.

5. Leg circles

Lie on your back with one leg extended toward the ceiling and the other flat on the floor. Circle the raised leg clockwise, then counterclockwise, while keeping your hips stable. This improves hip mobility, balance, and lower abdominal control.

6. Plank

Start on forearms or hands, with knees or toes on the mat. Keep your body in a straight line from shoulders to knees/toes. Engage your core and hold for 20–30 seconds. Builds overall core strength and stabilises the spine.

7. Cat-cow stretch

On all fours, inhale to arch your back (cow), exhale to round your spine (cat). This dynamic stretch improves spinal mobility and warms up the back and abs gently, making it ideal for beginners.

8. Spine twist

Sit with legs extended and arms out to the sides at shoulder height. Inhale, then exhale as you twist your torso to one side, return to centre, and repeat on the other side. This strengthens obliques and enhances spinal flexibility.

9. Swimming

Lie on your stomach, extend arms and legs. Lift opposite arm and leg off the mat, then alternate in a fluttering motion. Strengthens the back, glutes, and shoulders while improving body coordination.

Pilates also emphasises mindful breathing and low-impact movements, making it suitable for all fitness levels. Over time, it not only tones the body but also improves balance and mental focus.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.