PCOS: Watch Out For These Common Myths

PCOS is actually quite common, affecting about 1 in 10 women worldwide

PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome) is a common hormonal disorder that affects women of reproductive age, causing a variety of symptoms such as irregular menstrual cycles, excessive levels of androgens (male hormones), and the presence of small cysts on the ovaries. The exact cause of PCOS is unclear, but it is often linked to insulin resistance, genetics, and inflammation. Symptoms may include weight gain, acne, hair thinning, and difficulty in conceiving. While PCOS can lead to complications like infertility and metabolic issues, it can be managed through a combination of lifestyle changes and medical treatments. There are various myths surrounding PCOS, read on to find out the most common ones.

Common myths about PCOS

1. Myth: PCOS always causes infertility

Many women with PCOS worry that they won't be able to have children. However, PCOS doesn't make pregnancy impossible. It can make conception more difficult due to irregular ovulation, but with proper medical treatment and lifestyle changes, many women with PCOS can conceive.

2. Myth: You need to have cysts on your ovaries to have PCOS

Despite its name, not all women with PCOS have ovarian cysts. The term "polycystic" refers to the appearance of the ovaries in some women, but PCOS is primarily a hormonal imbalance and doesn't necessarily require the presence of cysts.

3. Myth: PCOS only affects overweight women

While weight gain is a common symptom, PCOS can affect women of all body types. Lean women can also suffer from PCOS and may face challenges related to hormonal imbalances, fertility issues, and insulin resistance.

4. Myth: Weight loss can cure PCOS

Weight loss can help alleviate some symptoms of PCOS, particularly for those who are overweight, but it is not a cure. PCOS is a chronic condition that can be managed but not entirely eliminated. Even women at a healthy weight can have PCOS.

5. Myth: Irregular periods are the only symptom of PCOS

PCOS is more than just irregular periods. It can also cause symptoms such as acne, excessive hair growth (hirsutism), hair thinning, and insulin resistance. The condition affects multiple systems in the body, not just the reproductive system.

6. Myth: PCOS goes away after menopause

PCOS does not disappear after menopause. While some symptoms, like irregular periods, may no longer be an issue, other symptoms such as insulin resistance, metabolic issues, and an increased risk of heart disease can continue into later life.

7. Myth: Birth control pills cure PCOS

Birth control pills are often used to manage PCOS symptoms, such as regulating periods and reducing acne, but they do not cure the condition. They help manage symptoms temporarily, and stopping them usually leads to the return of symptoms.

8. Myth: PCOS is a rare condition

PCOS is actually quite common, affecting about 1 in 10 women worldwide. Many women go undiagnosed because symptoms can vary widely and mimic other conditions, leading to a lack of proper diagnosis and awareness.

9. Myth: Diet alone can fix PCOS

While a healthy diet is essential for managing PCOS symptoms, it is not always enough on its own. PCOS often requires a combination of lifestyle changes, medication, and in some cases, hormonal treatments. A balanced diet can improve insulin sensitivity and help with weight management, but it may not resolve all symptoms.

Keep these points in mind if you have or might have PCOS.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.