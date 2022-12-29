PCOS Diet: What All To Eat When You Are Diagnosed With PCOD; Expert Shares Tips

Following a proper diet and routine can help manage PCOS

In the case of PCOS, the ovaries create abnormally high levels of androgens, the male sex hormones that are typically present in women in trace amounts. The many little cysts that develop in the ovaries are known as a polycystic ovarian syndrome. Although some women even without disease do develop cysts, some people with this disorder do not.

A mature egg is discharged from an ovary during ovulation. This takes place so that male sperm can fertilise it. During your period, the egg is expelled from the body if it is not fertilised. A woman may occasionally produce insufficient amounts of the hormones required for ovulation.

The ovaries may grow a large number of tiny cysts when ovulation is absent. Androgens are hormones that these cysts produce. Androgen levels are frequently elevated in women with PCOS. This may worsen a woman's menstrual cycle issues. And many of the symptoms of PCOS can be brought on by it.

In one of her recent reels, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares some dietary tips to help women that have PCOS. She writes, "Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is the most common female endocrinopathy, affecting as many as 15% to 18% of women of reproductive age”

She continues by writing, “Treatment of PCOS may be divided as follows:

﻿﻿Attention to lifestyle factors including diet and exercise.

﻿﻿Management of specific aspects such as menstrual irregularity, anovulatory infertility, and hirsutism.

﻿﻿Dietary and exercise interventions to promote weight loss and improve glucose tolerance.

﻿﻿Pharmacological interventions to improve insulin sensitivity or to assist with weight loss.

But the best step people can take to manage the condition by consuming the right foods

﻿﻿Eat at least five portions of fruit or vegetable per day. This promotes satiety, supplies fibre and maintains the micronutrient content in the diet. Aim to get at least 35-40grams high fibre diet

A diet containing higher protein content may improve satiety and insulin sensitivity.

﻿﻿Eat not more than 30% of daily calories as healthy fats (ghee/ avocado/olive oil), restricting saturated fat to & <10% of total calories.

Avoid having high sugar and sugar laden foods since sugar spikes insulin levels in the body and increases inflammation

﻿﻿Omega-3 Fatty acids are a PCOS superfood! They improve fertility, regulate hormones, improve insulin sensitivity, and help reduce the growth of facial hair.

Doing these things daily can get you far in managing your PCOS symptoms."

Look at her reel:

Following these dietary tips can help you manage PCOS.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.