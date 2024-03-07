Parrot Fever Outbreak In Europe: Know Symptoms, Causes, Treatment And More

Psittacosis is also known as parrot fever

The World Health Organisation has reported a severe outbreak of psittacosis, also known as parrot fever, in several European countries. CNN has also reported the death of 5 people. The outbreak was initially noted in 2023 and has persisted into the beginning of this year.

What is Parrot fever?

Parrot fever is caused by bacteria belonging to the Chlamydia family. As the name suggests, the disease is acquired from birds, not just parrots. It can be transmitted through various wild and domesticated birds and poultry.

Symptoms of psittacosis or parrot fever

Common signs and symptoms include:

Fever and chills

Muscle aches

Nausea and vomiting

Fatigue

Weakness

Dry cough

Headaches

The symptoms typically begin with 5 to 14 days after exposure. Some other possible symptoms include shortness of breath, chest pain and sensitivity to light.

Symptoms in birds

Infected birds can have the following symptoms:

Reduced appetite

Weight loss

Discharge from the eyes or nose

Diarrhea

Inflamed eyes

Breathing difficulty

However, not all infected birds show symptoms but can still spread the disease.

How it spreads

People exposed to infected birds can get the disease. Infected birds with or without symptoms can shed the bacteria through breathing or excretion.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, inhaling small dry, dust particles of droppings and secretions of infected birds can infect an individual.

One can also get infected if bitten by an infected bird or through beak-to-mouth contact.

The bacteria cannot spread from one person to another. Also, there is no evidence that the bacteria spread by preparing or eating poultry.

Treatment

Individuals with parrot fever are usually given antibiotics and other medication to improve the symptoms. When left untreated, it can lead to some severe complications including Pneumonia, inflammation of the heart valves, hepatitis or neurological problems. In some, rare and very severe cases it can also lead to death.

