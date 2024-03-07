Fatal 'Parrot Fever' Outbreak Claims 5 Lives Across Europe

Most individuals who contract parrot fever experience mild symptoms

The World Health Organization reported on Tuesday that a severe outbreak of psittacosis, alternatively known as parrot fever, has affected several people living in several European countries. Initially identified in 2023, the outbreak has persisted into the beginning of this year, with the reported deaths of five individuals, CNN reported.

Parrot fever, caused by bacteria belonging to the Chlamydia family, is transmitted through various wild and domesticated birds and poultry. Infected birds may not exhibit symptoms, yet they can still shed the bacteria through breathing or excretion.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, humans frequently contract parrot fever by inhaling dust particles contaminated with secretions from infected birds. Additionally, individuals can become ill if bitten by a bird or through direct contact between a bird's beak and a person's mouth. The disease does not spread through the consumption of infected animals.

While human-to-human transmission is possible, it is uncommon, as indicated by studies. In the majority of recent cases, individuals had been exposed to infected domesticated or wild birds, as reported by the World Health Organization.

Most individuals who contract parrot fever experience mild symptoms, typically appearing five to 14 days after exposure to an infected bird. These symptoms may include headache, muscle pain, dry cough, fever, and chills. Antibiotics are effective in treating the infection, and fatalities among humans are rare.

Austria, which typically records two cases of the disease annually, reported 14 confirmed cases in 2023 and an additional four cases this year as of March 4. These cases are unrelated, and none of the individuals reported travelling abroad or encountering wild birds.

Denmark typically witnesses 15 to 30 human cases each year, with most stemming from contact with pet birds or hobby birds such as racing pigeons. As of February 27, Denmark has confirmed 23 cases in this outbreak. However, public health officials suspect that the actual number of cases is considerably higher, according to the World Health Organization.

Among the Danish cases, 17 individuals have been hospitalized, with 15 diagnosed with pneumonia, and four fatalities have been reported.

In Denmark, at least one person contracted parrot fever from a pet bird. Among the 15 other cases for which exposure information was available, 12 individuals reported contact with wild birds, mainly through bird feeders. Interestingly, three cases had no documented history of contact with birds of any type.

In Germany, there were 14 confirmed cases of parrot fever in 2023, with an additional five cases reported this year. Nearly all affected individuals experienced pneumonia, with 16 requiring hospitalization.

Among the 19 cases in Germany, five individuals disclosed exposure to ill pet birds or chickens.

Since 2017, Sweden has witnessed a rise in parrot fever cases. Notably, in late November and early December, it recorded an unusually high number of cases, totalling 26. However, this year has seen a decrease in cases, with only 13 reported, a lower figure compared to the same timeframe over the past five years.

Similarly, the Netherlands has experienced a surge in cases, registering 21 instances from late December through February 29. This figure represents twice the number of cases recorded during the corresponding period in previous years, according to the World Health Organization. Typically, the Netherlands reports approximately nine cases annually.

WHO said it will continue to monitor the outbreak.

