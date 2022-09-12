Over The Counter Phentermine For Sale: Best OTC Alternatives To Adipex!

Weight loss and fitness are on everyone's list of lifetime goals. It is hard to keep up with your body and keep it healthy in the modern contemporary world. Everyone lacks time, resources, and skills to provide their body with basic nutrition for their health. Packaged and processed foods, the popularity of takeouts, and the prevalence of diseases and disorders are responsible for increasing obesity in the world. With obesity levels rising critically, it is important to look at the risks associated with it.

Studies have shown that obese people are less likely to get hired, have a healthy social life, and more, compared to individuals that have healthy body weight. There are social, psychological, and physical consequences related to obesity or an unhealthy amount of weight gain.

It is not always necessary that obesity equates to an unhealthy body, but this is just from a short-term perspective. The long-term consequences of obesity can become life-threatening, if not controlled in time.

The modern market is full of supplements and aids that help you lose weight through various means. Phentermine is one such agent, however, not void of flaws. In this article, we will explore an overview of Phentermine and have a look at some healthier alternatives. You will be provided with enough reliable information to make a choice amongst these options, followed by a couple of most commonly asked questions to clear the rest of your doubts.

Let's begin with knowing what Phentermine is and the over the counter Phentermine Alternatives you can buy.

Best OTC Phentermine Alternatives

Best Overall - PhenQ

Best for metabolism- PhenGold

Best for bulking- PrimeShred

Best supplement for women- Leanbean

Best for quick fat burning- Phen24

Phentermine- Meaning, Uses, Cons, Reviews, and more

Phentermine is a chemical agent that enables strict control of weight and fat concentration in the body. Although the compound is clinically proven to take action, there's a lot of controversy surrounding its use. A lot of health risks are associated with the constant use of Phentermine. Phentermine works to suppress appetite in your body, decrease your levels of hunger, and give you a feeling of being full. This particularly works to control the symptoms of eating disorders that are related to excessive consumption of food or food-related dependency in stressful situations. The abuse of this product can actually occur since it's quite addictive. You can develop a mental and physical dependency on the product.

What does Phentermine do?

Phentermine has amphetamine-like effects on your body. Here's what all it does to your body-

Suppress appetite

Facilitates speedy weight loss

Helps reduce the risks associated with obesity

Increases blood pressure

Increases heart rate

Works on neurotransmitters and your nervous system

It is unclear as to how Phentermine does what it does, which is what makes the drug even more dangerous. You will feel alterations in your cravings once you get used to the consumption of Phentermine for a few days.

What are the cons associated with Phentermine?

Phentermine's side effects are so harmful that customers have been discouraged from its consumption significantly. Let's take a look at some cons and side effects associated with the use of Phentermine-

Worsens your symptoms of existing health conditions like cardiovascular diseases, anxiety, suicidal thoughts, other mental health problems, and more.

Nausea

Headaches

Digestive issues and problems with gut health, such as constipation

Problems with sleep, and even onset of insomnia

Loss of bodily functions and control

Increased blood pressure and even cause diseases related to blood

Kidney problems

Complications in pregnancy that can endanger the health of mother and child

Although still legal for use, the sale of Phentermine has been limited in the market. Its circulation has been reduced and replaced by multiple other supplements in the market that are significantly healthier.

Are there any pros?

Apart from being able to provide significant weight loss through appetite suppression, there are not really any pros of Phentermine, no matter how much you limit its consumption. It helps treat eating disorders that can lead to binge eating. However, this is for a very limited target audience.

Customer reviews of Phentermine

Going through customer reviews of Phentermine isn't fun. Most customers who have indulged in any duration of use of this drug have had traumatic experiences. Here's what some consumers have had to say about this drug-

Has the ability to destroy your mental health and social relationships

Causes nausea, dizziness, and dry mouth

Not worth the side effects

Some consumers have also reported IBS and related infections

Terrible migraines

Phentermine is not all negative effects. The few chosen consumers who loved the product have either taken an incredibly low dosage of it over a prolonged duration or have been inherently quite healthy.

Best 4 over-the-counter alternatives to Phentermine

Phentermine has been replaced with multiple natural and organic alternatives that have sprung up in the market. It is important to know about the best of these supplements so that you can make an informed decision. Each of these products has its own special feature, curated for every type of consumer. Let's have a look at some of the 4 best over-the-counter alternatives to Phentermine!

1. PhenQ

PhenQ is better known as “one of the best dietary supplements” due to its popularity. The most unique feature associated with PhenQ is its ability to work in 5 different ways. While there are many ways to reduce fat, most supplements can cover only 1 or 2 of these factors. But PhenQ believes that until the body is charged up and actively works against the 5 main causes of fat concentration in the body, weight loss or fat loss won't be effective enough for consumers.

Pros

Some pros of using PhenQ

A unique formula that works towards fast and effective results

Burns stored fat through its release

Decreases your appetite for your ideal calorie deficit

Assists in the production of fat-blocking enzymes

Improves mood, and energy, and actively fights fatigue

Leads to more effective workouts

Increases metabolism

Manufactured under FDA-approved facilities

Conducts safe levels of natural thermogenesis in the body to burn more calories

Made up of natural minerals, vitamins, plants, amino acids, and more

Clinically proven ingredients

A potent blend of ingredients

Clinical trials conducted by reliable facilities

Increases muscle mass through fat burning

Great workout supplement

Great offers on bulk purchase

Suitable for both men and women

Safe for vegetarians and vegans too

Goes well with most medications and supplements too

Worldwide shipping

Cons

Some cons of using PhenQ

●There are absolutely zero side effects on anyone who uses PhenQ, except those who are medically unfit. It is also discouraged from being used by pregnant or breastfeeding women.

●These are barely cons since most supplements have these guidelines for obvious reasons. Apart from that, PhenQ is accessible, reliable, and under popular use without any reports of side effects.

Ingredients and their benefits

●A-Lacys Reset increases metabolic activity through its 3 potent ingredients: Alpha Lipoic Acid, Cysteine Base, and Magnesium.

●Capsimax Powder is known for its thermogenic effects and is found in many supplements. It derives this potential from caffeine, vitamin B, and Piperine.

●Chromium Picolinate is a mineral you will find in your food whether you're a vegetarian, non-vegetarian, or vegan. It can reduce sugar cravings, one of the major reasons behind a diet crash.

●Caffeine Anhydrous is quite popular among supplements as it provides energy, improves focus, reduces fatigue, and provides the perfect mental agility needed for optimal workouts.

●Opuntia Vulgaris is known for its herbal properties all across Mexico. It improves your blood sugar levels, stabilizes cholesterol, and more.

●L-Carnitine Fumarate is a natural and essential amino acid.

Consumer reviews

●Despite thorough research, it'll be difficult for you to find any major cons associated with the use of PhenQ according to customers. Customer reviews on PhenQ mostly praise the product's ability to curb multiple weight loss obstacles.

●Some customers believe that the lack of chemical concentration in the ingredients of PhenQ isn't a problem. This is because of the highly potent blend of natural and organic substances that is responsible for fast and long-lasting effects.

●Consumers feel that PhenQ is also quite cheaper than multiple other supplements. International consumers are glad that they don't have to pay for PhenQ in dollars.

2. PhenGold

PhenGold is an intuitive weight loss supplement consisting of natural and organic ingredients. This product is available for global delivery and shipping, enabling you to access it from anywhere. The production occurs in an FDA-registered facility, which increases the transparency and reliability of the product. PhenGold prides itself on its consumer satisfaction and service, apart from the natural weight loss it facilitates. Let's have a look at some pros, cons or side effects, ingredients, and a vast variety of consumer reviews of PhenGold. Here's how PhenGold helps you reach your target weight, enable confidence, and break your stubborn dietary patterns-

Pros

Some of the pros of using PhenGold are-

Increases metabolism

Helps your body burn fat naturally

Reduces your appetite

Improves mood and energy

Scientifically backed ingredients

Great customer service

Money-back guarantee

A vast variety of consumer reviews and testimonials that are reliable

Facilitates increase of fat-burning hormones in the body

Helps control cravings during those weak moments

Keeps your stomach filled with its incredible list of natural and organic ingredients

Fights and prevents future weight gain

Decreases tiredness and increases motivation

No side effects

Doesn't drill a hole into your pocket and provides multiple discounts and offers if you buy directly from the website

No prescription required

Free of soy, gluten, dairy, artificial colorants and other additives as well as no artificial products

Non-GMO ingredients

Vegetarian and vegan friendly

GMP Certified

FDA-approved manufacturing facility

Cons

Some of the cons of using PhenGold-

PhenGold doesn't really live up to its claim of being able to provide worldwide shipping as it is still unavailable in some parts of the world.

You can only find it online, which can be of certain inconvenience to consumers

If you're unaware of your allergies, you may want to just once get your doctor's approval of the list of ingredients before consumption

Ingredients and their benefits

Green Tea is already famous for weight loss, specifically the reduction of belly fat

Green Coffee contains antioxidants that facilitate weight loss

L-Theanine boosts mental and physical well-being, including helping lose weight

L-Tyrosine is a type of amino acid responsible for happy chemicals, brain health, and more

Rhodiola Rosea improves athletic performance through an increase in energy, stamina, and more

Cayenne Pepper has thermogenic effects that help you lose weight

Caffeine boosts immediate metabolic rate and burns fat

DMAE improves mood and enhances brain health

Vitamins B3, B6, and B12 are responsible for antioxidant effects, improved blood flow, the balance of cholesterol levels, and more

Consumer reviews

Most positive consumer reviews have talked about the quick results you can derive from the use of PhenGold. Most consumers reported an increase in metabolism, weight loss, and significant endurance increase during their workouts. Consumers also felt motivated.

Some consumers reported no changes derived from a month's use of the product. However, this could be because of failure to adhere to dosage recommendations or lack of adherence to a proper diet and exercise routine.

Most consumers have faith in the product due to its scientific and clinical backing by multiple nutritionists, who have given a detailed analysis of the product.

3. PrimeShred

PrimeShred is a fat reduction supplement for men. This is an extreme fat burner for those who are looking to bulk, especially fitness enthusiasts and gym freaks. Just because this product is marketed to men doesn't mean it's unsuitable for women. It simply means that more men have indulged in its consumption. However, it is important to note that due to the potency of this product, some individuals in certain conditions may want to stay away from its consumption. Let's have a look at some of the advantages and disadvantages associated with the use of PrimeShred, along with ingredients and reliable consumer reviews.

Pros

Some pros of using PrimeShred-

Fast fat burning

Scientifically backed ingredients

Vegetarian and vegan friendly

Potent

No energy loss

No loss of muscle mass

Assures full body transformation

Provides a ripped, lean, and shredded body

Burn more calories

Increase in metabolism

Deals with stubborn fat

Improves your body's natural fat-burning process

Facilitates an increase in fat-burning hormones

Increases focus

Increases a significant amount of energy

No burnouts or weakness

Great recovery rate

Appropriate rest post workouts

Boosts mood

24/7 fat burning

Cons

Some cons of using PrimeShred-

Certain side effects have been reported since this is a highly potent supplement. Unless you have a strict diet, and workout regime, and are already used to supplements, this product can cause some mild headaches and nausea, although not serious.

It is important to note that these symptoms occur mainly amongst individuals who are indulging in first-time use of the product.

Ingredients and their benefits

Green Tea Extract is known for its effects on weight loss and facilitates fat burning

L-Tyrosine provides your body with essential amino acids that lead to an overall effect on the immunity

L-Theanine is known to support weight loss and provides other health benefits to the body too

Green Coffee helps lower blood sugar and blocks fat from growing

DMAE is a compound known for its organic benefits. It helps improve mental health, mood, and more

Vitamin B Complex is full of nutrients and minerals that help support better blood quality and flow in the body, facilitate red blood cells, help actively fight diseases and keep you happy

Black Pepper has thermogenic effects that help you shed off weight, even better so during your workouts

Caffeine Anhydrous is a potent caffeine concentrate that improves athletic performance and supports weight loss

Cayenne Pepper also has thermogenic effects and is one of the most popular spices known to help reduce weight

Vegetable Capsule makes the formula of PrimeShred a great source of nutrition for everyone

Consumer reviews

Most consumers who indulge in the use of PrimeShred report a significant increase in energy levels, which is essential for workouts. Its highly potent formula helps encourage workouts through its ingredients, enables faster fat burning and muscle gain during your sessions, and optimizes muscle concentration in the body. PrimeShred ingredients are an all-time favorite for multiple fitness enthusiasts.

are an all-time favorite for multiple fitness enthusiasts. Most consumers report that the product causes significant changes to their lifestyle after prolonged use.

4. Leanbean

Leanbean is mostly marketed as a health supplement for women. Leanbean reduces cravings through its potent formula full of organic and natural ingredients. It balances out your hunger, reduces it, and enables you to shed weight quickly. It is backed by known athletes and sportspersons who swear by its effects. Not only that, this advanced formula helps to tone as well. It speeds up the the fat burning process. It's safe for consumption for men as well, although they may have to stack it with other supplements to enable muscle building in the body if that's their goal.

Pros

Leads to significant body changes

Organic and natural

100% safe

Reliable brand

Better availability

Vegan and vegetarian-friendly

Reduces appetite

Curbs cravings

No side effects or harmful ingredients

Clinically proven ingredients

Backed by famous athletes and sportspersons

Helps increase confidence

Helps with toning

Boosts energy

Great for long-term use

Reduces calorie intake

Reduces weight and fat concentration in the body naturally

Makes you feel fuller

Reduces tiredness, fatigue, exhaustion, and more

Cons

The only major con that comes with this product is the price. Consumers feel that the price is too high for a supplement that contains all organic and natural ingredients. They believe that similar benefits can be achieved from other supplements, which puts the product in a tricky situation.

Results may also take a significant time, however, these are only for a few consumers and not all of them.

Ingredients and their benefits

Glucomannan, derived from the Konjac plant, provides you with a significant amount of energy. Not only does this help you feel full, but it also facilitates better workouts

Choline is naturally produced by the liver too. In this case, it is used to detoxify the body and increase metabolism

Chromium Picolinate supports metabolism and provides nutrients and minerals to the body. It also regulates your blood sugar levels in the body.

Vitamin B6 and B12 are essential complexes that increase energy, helps you stay fit, and support the nervous system

Chloride is an incredible mineral that helps with better digestion and gut health

Zinc increases immunity, decreases inflammation, increases the level of protein in the body, and more

Green Coffee has antioxidant properties and is the best way to consume natural caffeine

Turmeric is known for its health benefits from healing and preventing diseases to helping digestion

Garcinia Cambogia is a rarely found tropical fruit that has natural acidic properties that facilitates better health

Acai Berry doesn't just add a great kick or flavor to your juices and smoothie bowls, it also provides the best values of citrus

Piperine is medically proven to have benefits on weight loss and health

Consumer reviews

Apart from being on the steeper side of price, there's not much to think about in terms of disadvantages when it comes to Leanbean. The product works incredibly well for most consumers.

Leanbean can only be found for sale online, which can be of slight inconvenience. Leanbean is completely legal and has no side effects on women's health, unlike other supplements that can cause alterations in your body's dynamic.

5. Phen24

Thermogenesis is a significant process for your weight loss journey. Phen24 captures these effects and implements them for better health, by reducing the concentration of fat in the body. The product does so even during your sleep. Phen24 focuses on your metabolism and enables significant changes in your body irrespective of instability in your diet. However, you may want to note that the supplement will be rendered redundant if you're unable to use it with a good diet and exercise. This supplement leads to the production of heat in the body, which then helps burn more energy. This is the process that Phen24 uses to achieve its effects.

Pros

Let's look at some of the pros of Phen24-

Helps burn energy 24/7

Thermogenic effects

Burns the most stubborn fat

Increases energy

Eliminates late-night cravings

Helps cardiovascular health

Clean, organic, and natural ingredients

Clinically proven ingredients

Backed by multiple nutritionists and other dietary care professionals

Helps decrease stress

Fixes low functioning metabolism

Cons

Let's look at some of the cons of Phen24-

The price is a little on the steeper side compared to other supplements. However, its effects and customer service along with other features make it a brilliant supplement.

Availability offline and online on e-retail sites other than the official website is impossible.

Ingredients and their benefits

Zinc is great for your metabolism and immune system

Manganese helps regulate your body's sex hormones, facilitates bone and tissue health, and more

Copper is great for your red blood cells and it increases the flow of oxygen and blood in the body

Iodine helps keep your metabolic rate stable, makes thyroid hormones, and keeps the healthy chemical reactions intact

Caffeine is already known for its health benefits, focussing your cardiovascular health, cleansing your system of impurities and toxins, and facilitating weight loss

Guarana Extract is responsible for a significant boost in energy, increase in brain power, and memory

L-Phenylalanine is an essential amino acid produced by your body that helps provide protein as a source of energy

Cayenne Powder has thermogenic effects that facilitate weight loss, speed up your metabolism, and more.

Consumer reviews

Consumers love the informative and transparent list of ingredients, apart from the incredible customer service that the product has to offer. Phen24 website is full of reliable customer testimonials and reviews and is backed up by multiple nutritionists and healthcare professionals.

For most customers, this supplement restricts late-night cravings and curbs hunger. Most customer reviews of Phen24 are positive.

Now that all the alternatives have been explored, you may need to know recommendations, dosage, and which product is the best to fulfill your specific dietary needs.

Consumer information and general guide for all alternatives

None of these products requires any PCT as they're made up of healthy and organic ingredients. Consumers should be careful about their consumption if they're sensitive or allergic to any of the ingredients in these products.

These products focus on different methods of burning fat. Some use thermogenesis, some enable a natural increase in metabolism, while some are equipped to increase fat-burning hormones in your body.

None of these organic and natural products requires any medical consideration such as prescriptions and doctor's recommendations. It is important to understand that this doesn't hold true for allergy concerns.

We recommend you buy these products directly from their official website instead of going for other e-retail or e-commerce sites. This is because these sites contain a variety of sellers, who may or may not be verified to provide you with the correct product.

You should follow the recommended dosage for each of these supplements instead of winging it. This will get you the best results. Most customer reviews also state that you should use these products for a significant number of weeks to actually witness the results and effects.

Most of these products are backed by nutritionists and doctors themselves. They're also recommended by renowned athletes. They're completely safe for consumption for sportspersons who may go through rigorous drug testing. These products are not banned by any federation or agency, due to the concentration of ingredients that they possess.

Here are the dosage recommendations for each of these supplements:

PhenQ-The pills (2) are best taken in the morning before workout.

Phen24- Phen24 Day pill can be taken each morning before breakfast, while Phen24 night pills, which are 2 in number can be taken before your dinner.

PhenGold- You can take all the 3 capsules as recommended dosage for PhenGold minutes before your first meal of the day on an empty stomach.

PrimeShred- You can take all 3 capsules of the recommended dosage for PrimeShred minutes before your first meal of the day on an empty stomach.

Leanbean- The recommended dosage for Leanbean is incredibly high. You need to take 2 of these capsules 3 times a day before any of your meals.

Which alternative should you choose- Our verdict

The classification of these alternatives is essential to understand which one of these supplements is perfect for you. Let's take a closer look-

Best supplement for women- Leanbean

Leanbean is marketed and sold as the number 1 supplement for women. It's one of the very few dietary and health supplements that doesn't have any side effects on women's health. It helps you lose weight through natural and organic ingredients while toning and shaping your body for that perfect figure you desire. It suppresses your appetite and increases your metabolism through its variety of ingredients.

Best for quick fat burning- Phen24

Phen24 is an incredibly powerful fat burner. It ensures quick fat loss through its metabolic procedure. You can lose pounds every month with the use of this supplement. It cuts down cravings during your weakest moments, such as late-night hunger for most and hunger in between meals. The formula behind Phen24 is simple. You lose a significant amount of weight by eliminating factors such as stress, low metabolism, irritability, lack of sleep, mood swings, and more.

Best for metabolism- PhenQ

Your metabolism is the most essential part of losing weight, especially for those people who have trouble sticking to a diet. PhenGold focuses on your metabolism and offers you the choice to be flexible with your diet, burn more through exercise, and facilitate much better health. PhenGold is also made in an FDA-approved facility for great manufacturing. This natural boost will help you balance your nutritional requirements properly.

Best for bulking- PrimeShred

PrimeShred is great for those who are looking to lose weight with the end goal of being able to bulk up, increase muscle mass, facilitate the growth of muscles, and more. PrimeShred eliminates fat cells and reduces the concentration of fat in your body, making space for muscle gain through your existing exercise regime and routine. With the elimination of fat more space will be created for muscle mass. This is an important process for visible bulk.

Our verdict

For the best overall fat burning, we recommend PhenQ. Its high potency formula enables you to lose weight, motivates you for better workouts, and is great when stacked with supplements that increase muscle mass. This supplement melts fat through your workouts as well. All you need to do is maintain a good diet and workout routine, and PhenQ will take care of the rest. The perfect supplement, however, depends on your personal goals and requirements.

FAQs

Are these OTC alternatives as speedy as Phentermine?

These natural supplements require a little bit more hard work than Phentermine to see speedy results. This shouldn't be a problem as opposed to the various health issues and side effects that the use of Phentermine can bring into your life.

Most of these supplements will help you lose a couple of pounds a month, which Phentermine does too. However, instead of a natural decrease in fat, Phentermine goes too hard on your body.

What are the dosage recommendations for these alternatives?

You will be required to take no more than 2-3 pills a day for each of these alternatives according to the dosage recommendations. However, the best way to assess your dosage would be to take the advice of your healthcare professional before indulging in the consumption of these products. You can adjust your dosage if you see no effects from the use of these supplements as well.

Don't worry as these supplements are not addictive, and don't cause any withdrawal symptoms if you stop consuming them.

Will these supplements help me curb obsessive eating?

Some of these supplements can help you fight a lot of issues. These supplements are made up of organic and natural ingredients that are meant to fulfill your dietary and nutritional requirements. It also helps detoxify your system. Once all of these purposes have been fulfilled, you may feel a natural decrease in your hunger. Secondly, with multiple eating disorders that are solely psychological, a suppression of diet in case you have symptoms of binge eating is a good idea to maintain physical health.

How do I consume these over the counter pills?

You are required to consume these pills, capsules, or tablets before your meals or on an empty stomach. You may not want to indulge in the consumption of these before sleeping. This can have some horrible effects on your sleep pattern. You can even take all of these pills collectively!

The best OTC alternatives to Phentermine are just the thing you need to lose weight. This supplement makes use of your body's natural ability to lose weight, enhances it, and ensures that you don't fall through the cracks. These supplements don't lead to any dependency, addiction, and more. These supplements also cause permanent changes in your diet and physical ability through habits. You can choose amongst any of these supplements depending on your health goals.

If a supplement can replicate the effects of Phentermine without causing any side effects, it is definitely a great health aid to add to your daily routine!

