Osteoarthritis: 10 Lifestyle Changes To Slowdown Progression Of Osteoarthritis

Exercising regularly can help slow down profession of osteoarthritis

Arthritis is one of the most common diseases in the world. Arthritis causes pain in the muscles, bones and joints. This pain may be caused due to an autoimmune disease also known as rheumatoid arthritis. These aches may also cause due to the wear and tear of our muscles, bones and joints. Arthritis caused by ageing is known as Osteoarthritis.

Osteoarthritis is one of the most common disorders in people over the age of 40. Osteoarthritis can cause constant and prolonged pain to various bones and joints in the body. This pain can cause a lot of discomforts and adversely affect one's daily life.

Osteoarthritis pains can be subdued through correct medication and lifestyle changes. Osteoarthritis may be a common disease but you can reduce your symptoms of osteoarthritis by implementing these simple lifestyle changes.

10 lifestyle changes that help relieve pain and reduce the progression of osteoarthritis:

1. Exercise regularly

Exercising regularly can help you prevent, treat and slow down osteoarthritis. You are encouraged to exercise for 30 mins at least 4-5 times a week.

2. Maintain a healthy weight

One of the causes of osteoarthritis and worsening of osteoarthritis is obesity. Extra fat build-up on your joints and bones causes inflammation and worsens osteoarthritis symptoms. Try maintaining the weight suggested by your doctor.

3. Eat right

What we eat greatly influences our health and our osteoarthritis symptoms. Eating a diet rich in vitamins, calcium, and protein helps manage osteoarthritis. Calcium is a bone health-boosting nutrient.

4. Choose your exercises carefully

Osteoarthritis lowers our bones and joints' abilities to move and stretch. It is ideal to practice exercises that can be performed comfortably and to build strength carefully and gradually.

5. Manage your blood sugar

High blood sugar might make our cartilages more stiff and sensitive. Managing your blood sugar can help reduce the pain and discomfort it may be contributing to.

6. Add spices & herbs to your food

Various foods, spices, and herbs have chondroprotective properties. This compound helps slow down the joint space narrowing. One of the many symptoms of osteoarthritis. You can add chondroprotective foods such as turmeric and ginger to your diet.

7. Try vitamin supplements

Consumption and absorption of many nutrients may be difficult due to many factors. Consuming supplements ensures your body received the nutrients it requires. You must speak to a doctor before consuming supplements. Vitamin E, C, D, and K supplements help slow down the progression of osteoarthritis.

8. Take your medication as prescribed

There are various medications prescribed to osteoarthritis patients. These medications may help reduce inflammation, and pain and strengthen bones and joints. You are advised to consume as prescribed.

9. Manage cholesterol levels

People with high cholesterol may be more likely to have osteoarthritis. Managing your cholesterol levels may also help reduce the symptoms of osteoarthritis.

10. Reduce drinking

Alcohol may cause inflammation in your joints and muscles and may worsen osteoarthritis symptoms. Avoid smoking and other unhealthy habits as well for better medicinal efficacy.

Taking corrective measures can help reduce symptoms and can also help stop the spreading of osteoarthritis. Following these lifestyle tips can help you improve your osteoarthritis symptoms. These tips may also help reduce your risk of other chronic diseases.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.