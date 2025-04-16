Orry Reveals He Starved Himself To Lose Weight; Here's Why Starving Isn't A Good Idea For Weight Loss

Orhan Awatramani, also known as Orry, has become a social media sensation over the past few years. In a recent interview, he opened up about the extreme measures he took to lose weight when he decided to become famous.

During an interview with Screen, Orry recalled that he was really "fat" and "large," weighing around 70 kilos at the beginning of 2023.

"In the beginning of 2023, I was really fat. I was really large. I was 70-somethig kilos. And this is pre-Ozempic. And it's the year I decided to get famous. But you can't be fat and famous."

"So I really starved myself. Some days, I'd wake up with neck pain because I'd fall asleep on my toilet after throwing up my dinner. But it worked and I lost the weight! That's cheating technically, but I did what I had to to get where I wanted to get," he said.

Starving for weight loss: How it can be harmful

Starving yourself might help you lose weight however it can be incredibly harmful to health. When you burn more calories than you consume, you lose weight. For effective results, one must expand calories through exercise and other activities and also consume fewer calories. However, starving yourself and consuming very low calories can do more harm than good.

A larger calorie deficit doesn't always mean you'll lose weight and keep it off. You may experience significant weight loss in the beginning, however, these results might not sustain in the long term.

Your body needs food to produce energy and it allows you to function properly. When you starve yourself, an insufficient amount of calories may negatively affect your health in more ways than one. Here are some of these:

1. May contribute to nutritional deficiencies

When you drastically reduce your food intake, you often miss out on essential vitamins and minerals your body needs to function. Nutritional deficiencies can further deteriorate your mental as well as physical health.

2. May slow down your metabolism

Low-calorie intake means low energy levels. In the long run it can slow down your metabolism, making it hard for you to lose weight.

3. Muscle loss

Without adequate nutrition, your body may start breaking down muscle tissue for energy. As a result, you will lose muscle mass and may experience reduced strength.

4. Hormonal imbalance

Severe caloric restriction can also disrupt hormonal balances, affecting your overall well-being.

5. Mental health issues

Starvation can lead to irritability, and mood swings and may also increase the risk of anxiety or depression. You may also experience poor cognitive function and reduced concentration.

6. Digestive issues

Insufficient calorie intake can lead to issues such as constipation, bloating, and other gastrointestinal problems.

7. Poor immunity, weakness and fatigue

Improper intake of essential nutrients can weaken your immune system. One may also experience constant feelings of tiredness and weakness.

While starvation may help you lose weight quickly, the long-term effects on physical and mental health can be quite detrimental. For healthy and sustainable weight loss, a combination of a well-balanced diet and regular exercise might help get the desired results.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.