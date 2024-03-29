Omega-3-Rich Foods You Must Have This Summer

Incorporating these omega-3-rich foods into your summer diet can provide numerous health benefits

Omega-3 fatty acids are essential nutrients that offer numerous health benefits, including supporting heart health, and brain function, and reducing inflammation. In this article, we share a list of omega-3-rich foods you must add to your summer diet.

10 omega-3-rich foods to include in your summer diet:

1. Salmon

Salmon is one of the best sources of omega-3 fatty acids, particularly EPA and DHA. These fatty acids support heart health, reduce inflammation, and may improve mood and cognitive function. Grilled or baked salmon makes a delicious summer meal.

2. Flaxseeds

Flaxseeds are a plant-based source of omega-3 fatty acids, particularly ALA. They also contain fibre, antioxidants, and lignans, which have hormone-balancing properties. Ground flaxseeds can be sprinkled over yogurt, oatmeal, or smoothies for a nutritional boost.

3. Chia seeds

Chia seeds are rich in ALA omega-3 fatty acids, fibre, protein, and antioxidants. They support heart health, and digestive health, and may help regulate blood sugar levels. Add chia seeds to homemade popsicles, smoothies, or fruit salads for a nutritious summer snack.

4. Walnuts

Walnuts are tree nuts rich in ALA omega-3 fatty acids, along with protein, fibre, and antioxidants. They support heart health, and brain function, and may help reduce inflammation. Enjoy walnuts as a crunchy topping for salads or yogurt parfaits.

5. Hemp seeds

Hemp seeds are a complete protein source rich in ALA omega-3 fatty acids, magnesium, and iron. They support heart health, and muscle function, and may help reduce inflammation. Sprinkle hemp seeds over salads, soups, or grilled vegetables for added nutrition.

6. Seaweed

Seaweed is a sea vegetable rich in EPA and DHA omega-3 fatty acids, as well as vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. It supports heart health, and thyroid function, and may help regulate blood sugar levels. Enjoy seaweed as a crunchy snack or add it to sushi rolls or salads.

7. Edamame

Edamame, or young soybeans, is a plant-based source of omega-3 fatty acids, protein, fibre, and vitamins. They support heart health, and bone health, and may help reduce inflammation. Enjoy boiled edamame as a nutritious appetiser or snack.

8. Spinach

Spinach is a leafy green vegetable rich in ALA omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. It supports heart health, eye health, and may help reduce oxidative stress. Add spinach to salads, smoothies, or omelettes for a nutritious boost.

9. Sardines

Sardines are small, oily fish that are packed with omega-3s, calcium, and vitamin D. They support heart health, and bone health, and may help reduce inflammation. Enjoy sardines on whole grain crackers or mixed into salads.

10. Mackerel

Mackerel is another oily fish rich in omega-3 fatty acids. It provides similar health benefits to salmon and sardines, including supporting heart health and reducing inflammation. Grilled or smoked mackerel is a tasty addition to summer salads or sandwiches.

Incorporating these omega-3-rich foods into your summer diet can provide numerous health benefits, including supporting heart health, and brain function, and reducing inflammation. Enjoy them in a variety of ways, such as grilled fish, homemade snacks, or mixed into salads and smoothies, to maximise their nutritional value and flavour.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.