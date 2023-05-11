Omega-3 Fatty Acids Boost Brain Health; 7 Foods To Help Slowdown Brain Ageing

Omega-3 fatty acids have shown to prevent or delay the onset of certain neurodegenerative diseases

Omega-3 fatty acids are essential fatty acids that play a crucial role in maintaining good health. These fatty acids cannot be produced by the body, and thus, they need to be consumed through the diet. Omega-3 fatty acids have been shown to boost brain health and prevent cognitive decline, making them an important nutrient for overall brain function.

The brain is made up of approximately 60% fat, and a significant portion of this fat is made up of omega-3 fatty acids. Research has shown that omega-3 fatty acids can improve cognitive function by boosting brain health in various ways.

Omega-3 fatty acids have also been shown to improve the structure and function of the brain. Research has shown that omega-3 fatty acids can increase the production of neurotransmitters, which are chemicals that transmit signals between brain cells. These neurotransmitters are essential for proper brain function, and an imbalance in their production can lead to cognitive dysfunction.

In addition to improving brain function, omega-3 fatty acids have also been shown to prevent or delay the onset of certain neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease. These diseases are characterised by the loss of brain cells and a decline in cognitive function, and research has shown that omega-3 fatty acids can help to protect against this damage. Read on as we share some omega-3 rich foods you can add to your diet to slowdown cognitive decline.

7 Omega-3 fatty acids rich foods that can help mental your brain health:

1. Fatty fish

Fish like salmon, sardines, mackerel and tuna are rich sources of omega-3 fatty acids. They contain EPA and DHA, two of the most important types, and consuming them regularly can help improve brain function and reduce inflammation.

2. Flaxseeds

Flaxseeds are an excellent plant-based source of omega-3 fatty acids. They are rich in alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), which is a precursor to EPA and DHA. When consumed regularly, flaxseeds can help improve brain function and reduce inflammation.

3. Chia seeds

Similar to flaxseeds, chia seeds are also rich in ALA omega-3 fatty acids. They are a great addition to smoothies, yogurt, or oatmeal, and can help improve brain function and reduce inflammation.

4. Walnuts

Walnuts are a great source of plant-based omega-3 fatty acids. Consuming a handful of walnuts daily can help improve brain function, enhance cognitive performance, and reduce inflammation.

5. Soybeans

Soybeans are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, particularly ALA. Consuming soy products like tofu, edamame and soy milk regularly can help reduce inflammation and improve brain function.

6. Spinach

Dark leafy greens like spinach are a great source of ALA omega-3 fatty acids. Spinach is also rich in vitamins and minerals that can help boost brain function and reduce inflammation.

7. Kale

Similar to spinach, kale is a dark leafy green that is rich in ALA omega-3 fatty acids. It is also loaded with vitamins and minerals that can help improve brain health and reduce inflammation.

In conclusion, omega-3 fatty acids play a crucial role in maintaining good brain health. They improve brain function by maintaining healthy brain cell membranes, reducing inflammation, and improving the structure and function of the brain. Consuming foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids, such as cold-water fish, can help to prevent cognitive decline and delay the onset of neurodegenerative diseases.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.