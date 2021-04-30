Oil Pulling Benefits: Know The Benefits Of This Ancient, Inexpensive Technique From Expert

Oil pulling can help you keep gums and teeth healthy

Ayurveda is a treasure trove of remedies and lays down guidelines that promote holistic well-being and living in harmony with nature. Many of the ancient techniques are relevant even today and the fact that it is easy to find in the kitchen, apart from being inexpensive, is what makes it so popular. One such practice that has gained traction in recent times is oil pulling. It involves swirling oil in the mouth first thing in the morning for stronger teeth and to improve overall oral hygiene. Lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho, in his latest Instagram Reels video, encourages his followers to employ this method and even shows them how to pull it off.

Oil pulling benefits for oral health

In the video, Coutinho recommends using one or two tablespoons of coconut or sesame oil right after waking up in the morning. One must do it on an empty stomach, so brushing teeth or drinking water prior to it are a complete no-no. Swish oil in the mouth for 5-10 minutes and spit it out. As simple as that!

He further described the benefits of the technique in the clip. "It is good for your oral microbiome, to kill bad bacteria, to improve your breath, your gum health, reduce inflammation and your overall oral hygiene," he informed. Oil pulling is also inexpensive as these oils work as natural mouthwash. You can also make use of almond oil or olive oil for this routine.

Oil pulling can help you boost overall oral health

Actress Anushka Sharma had also advocated this practice in the past. Last July, she had posted a picture on Instagram with her dog. She wrote, "My morning ritual of Oil pulling in the company of my sweet-smoosh-doggo Dude! Oil pulling is an ancient Ayurvedic practice known as "kavala" or "gandusha", a dental technique that involves swishing little oil in your mouth on an empty stomach for few minutes and then spitting it out."

One must, however, remember that oil pulling cannot completely be an alternative to brushing teeth, flossing, and routine cleaning. It is only a safe natural remedy that works as a supplementary treatment to bolster oral hygiene.

