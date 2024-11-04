Nutritionist Suggests Healthy Homemade Muesli Recipe Which Is No-Sugar, Gluten-Free

The nutritionist credits Varsha Kabra for sharing the lovely recipe with her

Muesli is a popular snack made from a mixture of ingredients, including oats, grains, nuts, seeds (sunflower, pumpkin, chia), and dried fruits. It is often served with milk, yoghurt, or fruit and can sometimes be sweetened with honey or cinnamon. Now, nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee shares a healthy recipe of the no-sugar, gluten-free muesli on her Tasty Truths series on Instagram. The nutritionist writes, “This time, we're diving into a no-sugar, gluten-free muesli recipe packed with nature's best seeds and grains. If you're not a fan of eating seeds on their own, this is the perfect way to incorporate them into your diet—try it as a topping on yoghurt, chia pudding, or even in smoothies! Get ready to crunch your way to better health, one tasty bite at a time!”

The nutritionist credits Varsha Kabra for sharing the lovely recipe with her. The video begins with a voiceover that can be heard as, “No sugar, gluten-free, no palm oil, let's bake healthy homemade muesli. It's far better than the stoved one. It's packed with protein, fibre, good carbs, and Omega-3. The best part: You don't need any air fryer or OTG. Make it in a pan and store it for 20 days. And you can enjoy it guilt-free with your smoothies, chia (seeds) pudding and whatnot. So, let's make it.”

The key ingredients needed to prepare the healthy snack are as follows:

Coconut Oil Oats Poha Almonds Walnuts A mixture of seeds - pistachios, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, flax seeds etc Honey Cornflakes Dried berries

The process of preparing the no-sugar, gluten-free muesli is as follows:

Heat a frying pan in an induction oven Add a spoonful of coconut oil to the pan Add a bowl of almonds and walnuts and a bowl of mixed seeds, one by one, to the frying pan After the ingredients get a bit cooked, switch off the flame and add honey Finally, top with bits of cornflakes and dried berries place it on clean paper to let it dry, then fill up a container for days.

That's all, the healthy muesli is ready to savour.

In the caption, nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee also shares the beneficial factors of the snack. According to her, this wholesome mix includes:

Coconut oil for healthy fats Oats & poha for fiber and satiety Walnuts & pumpkin seeds for heart health Sunflower & flaxseeds for an omega boost Dried berries for a naturally sweet hint

