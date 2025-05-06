Nutritionist Shares Top 4 Trusted Natural Oils For Health And Wellness

Are you confused about which natural oil to use and which brand to trust? Having so many alternatives available in the market, it can be difficult to decide which is best for your well-being and health. To make it easier for you, nutritionist Loveneet Batra has narrowed down four natural oils that she loves and trusts for better health, both for body and health. Ms Batra posted a carousel of photos on her Instagram account, each photo depicting the benefits of natural oils, which are A2 cow milk ghee, coconut oil, avocado oil and mustard oil.

1. A2 cow milk ghee

She first highlighted the benefits of A2 cow milk ghee. She said this ghee contains A2 beta-casein, which is easier to digest as compared to regular cow ghee, which has A1 beta-casein.

She further said that A2 ghee has additional inflammatory properties that can help in boosting gut health. She also pointed out that the A2 ghee supports hormonal balance and contains healthy fats and nutrients that are good for the skin.

2. Coconut oil

Ms Batra stated that coconut oil from works as a powerhouse, as it is loaded with medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs), which serve as a natural source of energy and help boost metabolism. She further revealed that it also contains lauric acid, which helps in fighting off harmful germs.

She mentioned that this coconut oil can be used in various ways. She said this coconut oil is so good that it can either be added to your diet, applied to your hair or used on your skin.

3. Avocado oil

Ms Batra revealed that the avocado oil works wonders, as it helps in keeping the heart healthy. In addition to this, this avocado oil is rich in antioxidants and perfect for your skin and eyes.

She also mentioned that this avocado oil can also work as a moisturiser, as it can handle high temperatures without damaging your skin.

4. Mustard oil

Ms Batra stated that mustard oil is a must-have in every Indian household. She said it is rich in omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, which are good for heart health. In addition to this, this mustard oil supports better digestion and boosts the immune system.

She also revealed that this oil has antibacterial properties, which is perfect for both cooking and wellness. You can use it in your diet and can also apply it to your skin and hair.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.