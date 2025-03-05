Nutritionist Shares Recipe Of High Fibre, High Protein Green Chana Appe

We all strive to eat nutrient-rich meals, but busy schedules often make it challenging to prepare wholesome dishes every time. As a result, we end up reaching for convenient, store-bought options like sugary cereals, processed meats, and gluten-heavy foods such as white bread. But what if there was a quick and easy recipe that's both nutritious and satisfying? Nutritionist Pooja Malhotra has shared a simple yet healthy recipe for Green Chana Appe, a fiber- and protein-rich dish that takes minimal time to prepare. Highlighting its benefits, she describes it as “A high fibre, high protein, easy peasy quick recipe for your weight loss dinners or to satisfy your ‘shaam ki bhookh' (evening hunger)!”

Calling it a ‘must try' dish, she shares the recipe as follows:

Put 1 cup of green chana in a grinder jar.

Add a few garlic cloves, green chillies, a little water and grind.

Transfer the mixture to a mixing bowl.

Finely chop some onions, capsicum, bell peppers or any veggies of your choice. Add the veggies to the chana mixture.

Add 1/2 cup besan, salt, chilli powder, dhaniya powder, jeera powder, and 1 tsp sesame seeds and mix it well.

Heat and grease an appe pan.

Then, pour spoonfuls of batter into the cavities, drizzle a little oil, cover and cook on low flame for 4-5 minutes until the crust appears to dry.

Then, turn it around and cook on low flame for 8-10 min, turning in between.

Cook until it is crisp from the outside and well-cooked from the inside.

That's it, the dish is ready to savour. She relished the dish with mint chutney for additional flavours.

Green chana (chickpeas) are low in calories and high in fibre and protein. This helps in promoting the feelings of fullness and reduces overeating. Then, garlic is known for better digestion whereas Green chillies are rich in vitamin C, beta-carotene, which are good for the eyes, skin and immune system. The spices contain antioxidants helpful in lowering cholesterol levels and contain good minerals and vitamins in them. On the other hand, garlic lowers cholesterol, blood pressure, and inflammation, onions inhibit colorectal cancer and decrease hyperlipidemia, while bell peppers and capsicum contain antioxidants like carotenoids and flavonoids, which help protect the retina from oxidative damage and also prevent anaemia.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.